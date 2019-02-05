Share

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 releases in less than two months, and Microsoft and Ubisoft want to make it easier than ever for a new player to get into the online shooter’s immersive world. Two Xbox One bundles that include the game have just been announced, and they’re available for pre-order right now.

The Xbox One S The Division 2 bundle comes with a 1TB hard drive and sells for $299, which is the same price as Microsoft’s Xbox One S starter bundle. The bundle also includes a copy of The Division 2, so you’ll be ready to go when the game launches on March 15.

The Xbox One X The Division 2 bundle, meanwhile, comes with the same 1TB hard drive and will sell for $499, which is the standard price for the system when bundled with a game. It also includes a copy of The Division 2. The Xbox One X will support HDR and 4K resolution for the game, which should make it the definitive version on console.

Microsoft is certainly making the Xbox One and enticing choice later in the console generation, particularly because of its expansion of Xbox Game Pass. Up until recently, it included access to the first Tom Clancy’s The Division, and all first-party exclusive games are available on the release date through the program. With a subscription, this means you never have to buy a new Microsoft game again, and many third-party games also become available through the program after a few months.

The Division 2 moves from the first game’s New York City setting to Washington, D.C., and features a similar mix of third-person shooting and loot-based customization. In order to keep players engaged for longer periods of time than they were in the first game, Ubisoft emphasized endgame content during development. Once players reach level 30, they’ll be able to pick from different specializations, and there will be a full year of story-focused missions released after the game is launched. Different player-versus-player and cooperative activities will become available, along with an expanded map.

In addition to Xbox One, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will also be available for PlayStation 4 and PC on March 15.