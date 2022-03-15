This HP gaming PC is ON SALE for $550 today (seriously!)

Now is the ideal time to snag one of the best gaming PC deals with a huge discount on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop at HP, meaning you can pick it up for just $550, representing a $100 saving on the usual price of $650. Easily one of the best gaming deals out there at the moment, it’s a great way to enjoy gaming for less. Be quick though. We can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop may not quite rival the peak of the best gaming desktops but at this price, it’s still worth checking out. It offers an AMD Ryzen 3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are exactly what you need for some light gaming as long as you don’t mind only being able to store a few high-end games at a time. Arguably the most important part of a gaming system is the graphics card, and the HP Pavilion has an AMD Radeon RX 5500 card. Sure, it’s not a GeForce RTX 30-series card but it can still handle plenty of games if you don’t mind adjusting the quality levels. If you do want to upgrade at a later date, thanks to it being a desktop, you can easily make component upgrades for yourself in the future.

Elsewhere, you also get a sleek and space-saving tower. It even has customizable LED lights so it looks pretty cool. If you’re keen to enjoy all the benefits of a gaming PC without spending a fortune, the HP Pavilion has you covered with all the necessary basics put in place. It even comes with a wired keyboard and optical mouse so you don’t need to do anything more than hook it up to a monitor or other display. 5.1 surround sound and an HP 3-in-1 memory card reader complete the varied selection of specs.

Normally priced at $650, the HP Pavilion is down to just $550 when you buy directly from HP. At this price, it won’t stick around forever so if you’re keen to dip your toe into PC gaming, snap it up now rather than miss out on such a great deal. You won’t regret it.

