Shaving today is more of a puzzle than it is a routine. Shaving cream, gel, aftershave, five-bladed razors, six-bladed razors, rotating heads, lubricating strips, no-nick blades … It’s a mess for any guy just trying to keep his face fuzz-free.

To top that all off, every shaving company wants its own products in your hands. There’s no one size that really fits all, no universal razor handle. If you want — let’s say — Schick’s razor, you have to have its handle. Or, for example, if you want to try Gillette Proshield blades, you’ve got to fork over more cash just for that company’s handle.

It’s about time we said goodbye to the shaving circus, don’t you think?

That’s what the guys at Trazor thought as well. Trazor is the ultimate all-in-one shaving kit. And by “kit,” we mean a carry case and a handle. That’s it.

The Trazor is compatible with over 40 different razor blade cartridges. No more swapping handles. Just click in your new cartridge and go. That includes Gillette Fusion, Gillette Proshield, Schick Hydro, Schick Quattro, and many more blades you’ve tried or have been wanting to try. It also fits women’s razor cartridges in case your special someone forgets her razor on the next romantic getaway.

Without fail, every guy has found himself in a situation where there just isn’t any shaving cream. With a normal razor, you’re staring in the mirror and trying to find the courage to carve up your face to look presentable and hope you don’t turn into a tomato. But with Trazor, shaving gel and aftershave are right in the handle, available through a convenient pump system. Pump it out, lather it up, shave it away. A splash of water to clean up and you’re done. Zero skin irritation, and no tomato face.

And if you’ve ever had that one unruly nose hair or the sideburns that just decided to be a free-spirited clump of hair, Trazor has you covered. Pop the cap off the end and switch on the electric precision trimmer. Clean your nose, ears, eyebrows, trim the mustache, whatever you need.

So dump that rusted out, only-fits-one-cartridge handle you’ve used for three years straight in the trash. Trazor has you covered.

The good news is Trazor is available to back now on KickStarter, although as always, we recommend caution when participating in a crowdfunding project. Click here to make sure you get your all-in-one shaving solution.

