Digital Trends
Deals

This all-in-one shaving system lets you use over 40 blades from different brands

Digital Trends Staff
By
trazor shave gillette schick blades razors

Shaving today is more of a puzzle than it is a routine. Shaving cream, gel, aftershave, five-bladed razors, six-bladed razors, rotating heads, lubricating strips, no-nick blades … It’s a mess for any guy just trying to keep his face fuzz-free.

To top that all off, every shaving company wants its own products in your hands. There’s no one size that really fits all, no universal razor handle. If you want — let’s say — Schick’s razor, you have to have its handle. Or, for example, if you want to try Gillette Proshield blades, you’ve got to fork over more cash just for that company’s handle.

It’s about time we said goodbye to the shaving circus, don’t you think?

That’s what the guys at Trazor thought as well. Trazor is the ultimate all-in-one shaving kit. And by “kit,” we mean a carry case and a handle. That’s it.

The Trazor is compatible with over 40 different razor blade cartridges. No more swapping handles. Just click in your new cartridge and go. That includes Gillette Fusion, Gillette Proshield, Schick Hydro, Schick Quattro, and many more blades you’ve tried or have been wanting to try. It also fits women’s razor cartridges in case your special someone forgets her razor on the next romantic getaway.

Without fail, every guy has found himself in a situation where there just isn’t any shaving cream. With a normal razor, you’re staring in the mirror and trying to find the courage to carve up your face to look presentable and hope you don’t turn into a tomato. But with Trazor, shaving gel and aftershave are right in the handle, available through a convenient pump system. Pump it out, lather it up, shave it away. A splash of water to clean up and you’re done. Zero skin irritation, and no tomato face.

And if you’ve ever had that one unruly nose hair or the sideburns that just decided to be a free-spirited clump of hair, Trazor has you covered. Pop the cap off the end and switch on the electric precision trimmer. Clean your nose, ears, eyebrows, trim the mustache, whatever you need.

trazor shave gillette schick blades

So dump that rusted out, only-fits-one-cartridge handle you’ve used for three years straight in the trash. Trazor has you covered.

The good news is Trazor is available to back now on KickStarter, although as always, we recommend caution when participating in a crowdfunding project. Click here to make sure you get your all-in-one shaving solution.

Back This Project Now

Looking for more cool tech gadgets? Dive into our Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 pages for the latest deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Target Black Friday deals for 2018
Razer Blade base model compared
Computing

Razer takes up to $500 off of its Blade gaming laptops for Black Friday

If you're a fan of Razer's understated aesthetics that earned the Blade comparisons with Apple's laptops, you can score some big savings on Black Friday, as Razer is offering up to $500 discounts off of its gaming notebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart black friday
Deals

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, Ed Oswald
Wemo Mini Smart Plug Best smart outlet deals
Deals

Make your smart home even more intelligent with a smart plug for under $20

Smart lighting keeps your home connected, helps you saves energy, and makes for an overall convenient living space. If you're ready to step up your smart home game this holiday season, take advantage of this sweet deal on the Wemo Mini…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

All the best Apple MacBook deals for Black Friday 2018

Shoppers looking for a new Apple laptop could find huge savings on a new MacBook come Black Friday. Retailers are offering discounts as much as $650 on select MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models this holiday season.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PlayStation 4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for November 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

Save a heap with these Black Friday 2018 graphics card deals

The Black Friday 2018 sales period is finally here and it's brought with it a tonne of great component deals. We've been scouring websites and catalogs for days to find you the best graphics cards deals for Black Friday 2018.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp spectre folio
Computing

HP takes $100 off of leather-clad Spectre Folio 13 bundle for Black Friday

HP is offering a discount to Black Friday shoppers for a bundle that includes its leather-wrapped answer to Apple's MacBook Air. HP is offering a $100 discount on the Spectre Folio 13 when bundled with a mouse and leather sleeve.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

The best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday 2018 is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and some of the best deals have already arrived. We've scoured the web to find discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more. Don't miss out.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
cyber monday deals digital trends 2018 feature
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen