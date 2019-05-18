Digital Trends
How to stream UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Lee online with ESPN Plus

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is headed to New York state this Saturday, May 18, with Fight Night 152 being the first UFC event ever to be hosted in Rochester. Fight Night Rochester is set to air on the ESPN Plus platform, and if you’re an MMA fan looking for a way to watch it online, then you can sign up for a 7-day trial and stream it for free. Read on to find out more about the main card fights and how you can catch all the action.

ESPN Plus is the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming service which launched just last year. It gives sports fans instant access to thousands of live events as well as exclusive shows, pre- and post-match coverage, analysis, and much more, all right on your phone, tablet, or other streaming device via the ESPN app. It’s also the best place to watch UFC online considering the fighting promotion’s growing relationship with ESPN (which now includes exclusive broadcasting rights for all pay-per-view events).

The highlight of UFC Fight Night 152 on ESPN Plus is a welterweight bout between Brazilian martial artist and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and another former lightweight, American Kevin Lee. Both Dos Anjos (ranked number three on the UFC welterweight roster with a record of 28 wins and 11 losses) and Lee (ranked seventh with a record of 17-4) have lost two of their last three matches including their most recent ones, and with this being Lee’s first challenge in the welterweight class, these two battlers are equally hungry for a much-needed victory.

The co-main event is a matchup between Antonio Carlos Júnior and Ian Heinisch. Both of these middleweights boast solid records: Júnior, fighting out of Brazil, has a record of 10 wins and two losses, while American Ian Heinisch is looking to add another victory to his own record of 12 wins and only one defeat.

The preliminary card for UFC Fight Night Rochester starts at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card fights scheduled for 8 p.m. If you don’t already have ESPN Plus and are looking for a way to stream Fight Night 152, then now’s the time to sign up for your 7-day trial and watch it online for free. After your trial period, ESPN Plus costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and you can cancel at any time.

