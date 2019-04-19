Share

This Saturday, April 20, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is making its debut with the first UFC match ever to be hosted in St. Petersburg, Russia. UFC Fight Night 149 will be the first event of its kind in this historic city and the second such event in the whole of Russia, with veteran heavyweights Alistair Overeem (44-17-0) and Alexey Oleynik (57-11-1) going toe to toe in the octagon. If you know where to look, and the timing is right, you can actually watch this fight online for free.

If you’re looking for a way to stream it online, then ESPN Plus is where you’ll find it, and new subscribers can sign up for a 7-day trial and watch the event for free. The ESPN Plus streaming service was rolled out last year and ESPN now holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for UFC, so this is the new home for all the intense and bloody MMA action of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Russian native Alexey Oleynik (who also fought in the UFC’s first event in the country last year), one of the strongest grapplers in the world of MMA, is entering this Fight Night event after two successive wins. Both of these recent victories – like the vast majority of Oleynik’s 57 wins – were by submission.

Oleynik’s grapple-focused game stands in stark contrast to the more strike-heavy kickboxing style of Alistair Overeem, who has won the bulk of his 44 victories (particularly his most recent ones) via knockout. This fight may very well come down to whether or not Overeem can deliver a KO to Oleynik before the fight goes to the ground, where the Russian has a strong advantage.

The co-headline event on the UFC Fight Night 149 main card is a lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev (16-1-0) and Arman Tsarukyan (13-1-0). Makhachev is a rising star in the UFC lightweight division, coming off of an impressive four-win streak. Tsarukyan is a relative newcomer, but with 12 straight wins under his belt, he’s no mere rookie and is in a strong position to take a major win early in his UFC career.

UFC Fight Night 149 will be hosted at the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg this Saturday, with the undercard starting at 10 a.m. ET and the main card bouts scheduled for 1 p.m. The event will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN, and if you want to watch it online, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN Plus (which costs just $5 per month or $50 per year) and take advantage of your free 7-day trial if you’re a new subscriber. However, if you don’t want to pull the trigger on a new subscription, there are actually a few other ways to watch UFC fights online.