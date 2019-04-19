Digital Trends
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleynik with ESPN+

Lucas Coll
By
ufc fight night st petersburg espn plus overeem
Credit: ufc.com

This Saturday, April 20, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is making its debut with the first UFC match ever to be hosted in St. Petersburg, Russia. UFC Fight Night 149 will be the first event of its kind in this historic city and the second such event in the whole of Russia, with veteran heavyweights Alistair Overeem (44-17-0) and Alexey Oleynik (57-11-1) going toe to toe in the octagon. If you know where to look, and the timing is right, you can actually watch this fight online for free.

If you’re looking for a way to stream it online, then ESPN Plus is where you’ll find it, and new subscribers can sign up for a 7-day trial and watch the event for free. The ESPN Plus streaming service was rolled out last year and ESPN now holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for UFC, so this is the new home for all the intense and bloody MMA action of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Start Free Trial

Russian native Alexey Oleynik (who also fought in the UFC’s first event in the country last year), one of the strongest grapplers in the world of MMA, is entering this Fight Night event after two successive wins. Both of these recent victories – like the vast majority of Oleynik’s 57 wins – were by submission.

Oleynik’s grapple-focused game stands in stark contrast to the more strike-heavy kickboxing style of Alistair Overeem, who has won the bulk of his 44 victories (particularly his most recent ones) via knockout. This fight may very well come down to whether or not Overeem can deliver a KO to Oleynik before the fight goes to the ground, where the Russian has a strong advantage.

The co-headline event on the UFC Fight Night 149 main card is a lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev (16-1-0) and Arman Tsarukyan (13-1-0). Makhachev is a rising star in the UFC lightweight division, coming off of an impressive four-win streak. Tsarukyan is a relative newcomer, but with 12 straight wins under his belt, he’s no mere rookie and is in a strong position to take a major win early in his UFC career.

UFC Fight Night 149 will be hosted at the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg this Saturday, with the undercard starting at 10 a.m. ET and the main card bouts scheduled for 1 p.m. The event will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN, and if you want to watch it online, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN Plus (which costs just $5 per month or $50 per year) and take advantage of your free 7-day trial if you’re a new subscriber. However, if you don’t want to pull the trigger on a new subscription, there are actually a few other ways to watch UFC fights online.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
instant pot duo mini amazon deal duo3qt
Deals

Amazon drops a killer Instant Pot deal, with prices under $60

Instant Pots are the popular kitchen device known for making cooking easier and faster. Thinking of finally getting yourself one? Amazon dropped the price of the Instant Pot Duo Mini. Prepare delicious meals this Easter Sunday with this…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
Deals

Ditch the discs: The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is available for pre-order

Like it or not, discs seem to be going the way of the VHS tape. Digital gaming is quickly becoming the new norm even for consoles, and Microsoft’s new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is now available for pre-order with three free games…
Posted By Lucas Coll
moto g6 hands on 10
Deals

The excellent Moto G6 is just $99 from Google Fi for a limited time

Getting a cheap smartphone can be a great way to squeeze value out of your dollars. Motorola's Moto G-range has always been good value, but never better than this: Get the Moto G6 for just $99 from Google Fi.
Posted By Mark Jansen
tcl 4k roku smart tv deals 4
Deals

Walmart deal drops the price of the 55-inch TCL 4K Roku smart TV to just $338

Was last weekend's Game of Thrones streaming experience lacking? Look no further than this 55-inch TCL TV, which features built-in Roku functionality, and can be had at Walmart for just $338.
Posted By Parker Hall
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

Shark, Ecovacs, and Roomba robot vacuums get price cuts for spring

The weather's getting nice again, and we're all emerging from our winter-long hibernation. So it's time once again to also start on that spring cleaning you've been putting off. But who really wants to clean when you'd rather be outside? We…
Posted By Ed Oswald
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 display
Deals

Dell slashes prices of XPS 13 and Alienware 17 laptops in latest promo

Dell's latest promotion will score you big savings on the XPS 13 or the Alienware 17. The stylish XPS 13's discount is for $430, and only the rose gold model is on sale, while gamers who choose the Alienware 17 will save $860.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga C930 sale drops a $650 discount on its 2TB SSD laptop

Lenovo is offering one of its 2-in-1 laptops at a $650 discount. This Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a digital pen, a fingerprint reader, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Anita George
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

Apple iPads and iPad Pros get price cuts up to $150 on Amazon

In the market for a new iPad? Now might be the time to buy -- Amazon has discounted a range of iPad models, including the 10.5-inch, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, plus the standard iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Amazon earth day used nintendo switch console pro controller games deal discount sales
Deals

Amazon sale knocks 20% off Nintendo Switch, Pro Controller, and games

A new wave of savings on gaming content is crashing down in celebration of Earth Day. Amazon is slashing prices up to 20% off for used Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories like the Switch Pro Controller.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for April 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
moto z3 5g mod deal pdp fullbleedhalf tethering d us
Deals

Ultra Wideband is here, and you can use it with the 5G Moto Mod (and save $150)

5G is rolling out in the U.S., and Motorola’s Moto Z3 is one of the few phones that can use it. Select people can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G service and enjoy a $150 discount with the purchase of a Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod bundle.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon and best buy deals on august home smart locks lock pro connect 02
Deals

Amazon and Best Buy smash prices on August smart home security locks

Amazon and Best Buy have the lowest prices for two August smart home door locks during a limited time sale. August was one of the first smart door lock companies designed specifically for smart home convenience and security.
Posted By Bruce Brown
master and dynamic 420 headphone sale news mnd greene 093
Deals

Get some bud-green Master and Dynamic wireless headphones for $50 off this 420

Looking for the best possible audio experience to pair with your favorite herb? Master and Dynamic has announced a special 420 edition of its gorgeous on-ear and over-ear headphones, which will be available for $50 off this 4/20.
Posted By Parker Hall
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

You won't want to miss these deals on some of the best laptops around

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus