You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is

Want to view festive movies and play the latest games on a big screen this holiday season? Check out one of the best TV deals around, right here. You can get this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for $698 right now. You’re saving a whopping $300 off the usual $998 price, which is impressive indeed. We have no doubt this deal’s going to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab it!

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV

Whether you’re bingeing Netflix shows, watching your favorite movies, or gaming, everything looks stunning on the 75-inch screen of Vizio’s M7 Series 4K QLED TV. That’s because you’re watching on one of the best TVs around in 4K Ultra HD, with over 8 million pixels, Quantum Color for vibrancy, an Active Full Array with up to 32 Local Dimming Zones for deep, dark blacks, and Dolby Vision Bright Mode for lifelike accuracy. Phew!

This TV’s Active Pixel Tuning adjusts contrast levels on a frame-by-frame basis, providing excellent visual contrast, while you’ll also enjoy reduced blur during fast-paced movies and games thanks to Dynamic Motion Rate 20 and Clear Action 360 technology. Speaking of gaming, there are four HDMI 2.1 ports to connect all your consoles, and the ProGaming Engine that optimizes picture mode for gaming, plus Auto Game Mode with its variable refresh rate with AMD FreeSync, HDR gaming with Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, and low input lag, so you’ll never need to worry about juddering or slow response rates while playing the best PS5 games.

All your favorite streaming apps are built right in, from Netflix to HBO Max, Disney+, and more. There’s also WatchFree+ with hundreds of live TV channels and on-demand content completely free. If navigating all this content sounds like a headache, don’t worry, as the Vizio Voice Remote makes finding what to watch quick and easy — just ask. You can also use your voice with the SmartCast app on your iOS or Android device. It’s easy to stream and share shows, movies, and more from your phone to the TV too, with built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2.

The Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV has a sleek, thin frame that looks at home in any living room, with a dual-purpose stand that doubles as a mount for Vizio soundbars. That sounds like a good excuse to complete your home theater setup by treating yourself to a new soundbar to us.

At this fantastic price, this deal isn’t going to stick around, and right now you’re getting $300 off the regular $998 price of this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV, taking it down to just $698. We’d snap this up immediately, if we were you, to ensure you don’t miss out on this amazing deal!

