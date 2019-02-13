Digital Trends
Walmart drops prices on Samsung 4K TVs during Presidents’ Day sale

Jacob Kienlen
By

Buying a new TV is never a decision you should take lightly, but it is definitely one you should enjoy. With great brands like TCL, Vizio, Samsung, and LG all offering discounts on 4K TVs pretty much year-round, getting a new screen for an affordable price is easier than it’s ever been. Since 8K TVs are on the horizon, the cost of owning an Ultra HD television has dropped pretty significantly in recent years. Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still some of the best times to find amazing TV deals, you don’t have to wait that long to snag a steep discount — especially with this Walmart Presidents’ Day sale going on now.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV — $298

walmart 4k tv deals for presidents day samsung uhd

If you’re hoping to come out of this sale with a decent TV for under $300, this is your best bet. Though this isn’t the biggest or flashiest Samsung TV Walmart has to offer, it comes with a price tag that is hard to overlook. With 120Hz refresh rate, 4K UHD picture, and smart functionality, it comes with all of the features you’d expect from a TV in 2018. Built-in Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI inputs, and a USB port allow you to connect DVD players, gaming systems, and streaming devices with ease.

Normally priced at $500, this 43-inch Samsung smart TV is on sale for just $298. That’s a nice big $202 Presidents’ Day discount.

Samsung 49-inch 4K UHD Smart TV — $598

walmart 4k tv deals for presidents day premium

Walmart is offering a lot of great Samsung TV deals right now, but nothing as steeply discounted as this premium UHD model. This LED Smart TV comes with HDR Plus, 4K UHD, an effective refresh rate of 120Hz, and dynamic crystal color. Though the screen size isn’t that much larger than the 43-inch model above, this smart TV is just an overall upgrade. In terms of connectivity, it comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. Additionally, it comes with a Samsung OneRemote and Bixby voice.

Normally priced at $1,200, this premium UHD TV is down to just $598 at Walmart right now. That’s over $600 of savings, which you won’t see every day.

Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV — $1,098

walmart 4k tv deals for presidents day samsung qled

With so many different types of TVs out there, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. QLED, OLED, and XLED, and LED are all likely words you’ve heard thrown around, but what exactly is the difference between them? We won’t bore you with all the details, but the main difference between LED and QLED is just advanced performance. QLED refers to an LED TV that uses quantum dots to enhance its performance — which is what this TV uses. Beyond that, this Samsung smart TV comes with 4 HMI inputs, 2 USB ports, smart functionality, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and an impressive 240Hz refresh rate.

Normally priced at $1,500, this 4K QLED TV is down to just $1,098 at Walmart. Though it’s quite a bit more expensive than the other options featured above, you get what you pay for — which is a high-quality picture in this case.

More Samsung 4K TVs on Sale

Though we’ve only featured three of the TV deals going on during the Walmart Presidents’ Day sale, there are plenty more to choose from. There are a wide variety of LED, curved, QLED, and frame TVs currently discounted to very reasonable prices. Whether you’re looking for something huge and extravagant or small and affordable, Walmart has you covered with these Samsung televisions. Here are a few more of the deals we found:

Looking for the best deals? Find 4K TV deals, laptop deals, and more from our curated deals page.

