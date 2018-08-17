Walmart back to college sale: Save big on computers, TVs, tablets, and more

It’s almost time to head back to class, and while many students would be happy if summer never ended, a fresh school year means a year of new opportunities. It also means it’s time for those annual back-to-school sales – something you can take advantage of even if you’re not going to be lugging around a backpack full of books any time soon.
These sales events naturally include a lot of things like school supplies and dorm room essentials, and while Walmart’s Back to College sale is no exception, it’s also your chance to score some great discounts on all sorts of electronics. So whether you’re getting ahead of the new school year or just doing some end-of-summer shopping, we’ve already picked out the best tech deals from Walmart’s big sale.
The best computer deals
For study, work, or entertainment, pretty much everybody today needs a good, reliable computer. These things can get expensive quickly, though, so when it’s time for a new laptop or desktop PC, you’re better off waiting for a sale – and Walmart’s Back to College sale is just what the tech doctor ordered. If these computer deals don’t tickle your fancy, then be sure to check out more laptop deals here.
Our picks:
- Acer CB3-532-C47C 15.6-inch Chromebook — $50 off
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop — $80 off
- Refurbished Apple 11.6-inch MacBook Air — $200 off
- Dell G3 Nvidia GTX 1050TI 15.6-inch gaming laptop — $100 off
- Alienware Nvidia GTX 1060TI 15.6-inch gaming laptop — $310 off
- HP Slim 270-p033w desktop PC: $70 off
- iBuypower WA583RX Radeon RX 560 desktop gaming PC — $100 off
The best TV deals
Parents understandably don’t want their kids lounging around watching TV when they should be studying, but everybody needs a bit of downtime to enjoy some Netflix and gaming after a long day of note-taking, reading, and testing. Of course, you need a good television to do it, and whether you’re furnishing your new dorm room, looking for a new streaming device, or just upgrading to a new HDTV for your home, Walmart’s sale has you covered.
Our picks:
- JVC 55-inch 4K TV — $220 off
- RCA 55-inch Roku smart 4K TV — $470 off
- Samsung 58-inch smart 4K TV — $300 off
- Sceptre 65-inch curved 4K TV — $267 off
- Roku Ultra 4K streaming box — $10 off
The best tablet deals
It’s not hard to see why a tablet would be a perfect tool (or gift) for a student, especially one who likes to take a lot of notes. A good tablet computer with a stylus pen lets you ditch the pencil and paper, while also giving you one handy place to keep all of your important files, projects, and more. Pair it with a folding keyboard case and you’ve got a light, portable, and versatile all-in-one workstation.
Our picks:
- RCA Cambio 10.1-inch tablet with keyboard: $83 off
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 7-inch tablet: $52 off
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet: $80 off
- Apple iPad Mini 7.9-inch table: $100 off
- Apple iPad 9.7-inch tablet: $80 off
The best headphone deals
Another study and entertainment essential is a pair of comfortable, high-quality headphones. Whether your prefer in-ear, on-ear, or over-ear, Walmart’s Back to College sale has it all. Here are some of the best headphone deals that can save you as much as $150 off retail prices.
Our picks:
- Logitech G430 surround sound gaming headset: $12 off
- Apple AirPods wireless in-ear headphones: $14 off
- Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones – $103 off
- Beats X wireless in-ear headphones: $50 off
- Bose SoundSport Free wireless in-ear headphones: $50 off
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones: $50 off
The best smartwatch deals
Running late for class? A good smartwatch can help (some can even wake you up by sending gentle alarms right to your wrist from your smartphone). Walmart’s sale even includes a small selection of smartwatches, including some great Fitbit activity trackers that can help you ward off the dreaded “freshman 15.”
Our picks:
- Apple Watch Series 1: $100 off
- Fitbit Charge 2 HR: $30 off
- Fitbit Alta HR: $30 off
- Fitbit Charge 2 Special Edition: $30 off
