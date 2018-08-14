Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best dorm gadgets of 2018

Tyler Lacoma
By

You’ve got the textbooks and the class schedule. Now it’s time to think about important stuff, like what you’ll actually need in that dorm or college apartment. This is no easy task. Fortunately, today’s tech offers excellent dorm solutions that can transform even the most mundane sleeping space into a sharp, functional, and awesome-looking room.

So in between buying enough snacks (you’ll never have enough, by the way) and picking out the right bed sheets, take a look at these incredible gadgets. These products are just right for a dorm area, whether you want to save some time, study smarter, stay tidy, or just show off a little.

Amazon Echo ($100)

amazon products fathers day sale echo 2nd gen

A Bluetooth speaker fits well in any dorm, with their ability to link up to mobile devices and play tunes from a variety of sources (plus take calls from your parents), all with the durability to survive dorm accidents. But the Amazon Echo, with the help of voice assistant Alexa, goes far beyond the typical Bluetooth speaker.

Alexa can answer questions, create lists, set alarms, do minor calculations, and keep you updated on important events with simple voice commands. If you have any smart devices nearby, chances are good Alexa will be able to control them, too (more on this later). Basically, an Echo is your own personal assistant to help you navigate through dorm life. She’ll definitely be able to help you with that homework question that’s stumping you.

For a more budget-friendly (but not as good sounding) Alexa speaker, you can also consider the Echo Dot, which is half price at $50.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

TaoTronics Metal LED Desk Lamp ($65)

TaoTronics Metal LED Desk Lamp

A good desk lamp is a necessity for late night work and study sessions. This TaoTronics lamp is simply the best desk lamp around. It doesn’t get in the way, has a tough metal frame, and offers you a choice between five different colors and six different brightness levels. Just try to find another desk lamp that does all that. The lap also has a softer nightlight mode, a timer to turn off in an hour if you “forget,” and minimalistic touch controls. Power is delivered via a USB charging port.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Studio 3B USB Bed Lifts ($37)

Studio 3B USB Bed Lifts

Bed lifts help hoist your dorm bed off the floor, which is often more comfortable and gives you extra storage space under the bed. However, these particular bed lifts are something special. One lift contains two 110V power outlets and two USB 5-volt outlets for charging any devices that you may keep near the bed. All you need is an outlet that’s around six feet away to plug the charge lift in. It’s a perfect solution if your bed just doesn’t have any handy nearby outlets.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Instant Pot 6-quart ($100)

Instant Pot 6-quart

An Instant Pot is a hungry young adult’s best friend: It can act as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute mini-oven, yogurt maker, steamer, and general soup warmer. You can cook an unbelievable number of meals inside just by following basic instructions, dumping a lot of ingredients inside, and turning it on. It’s especially ideal for college students who want a fix-it-and-forget-it meal that resembles something you might get from home. The 6-quart option is especially flexible, but there are smaller and larger versions as you prefer.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug ($22)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug

A smart plug can plug into a traditional wall outlet, allowing you to then plug in another device – a lamp or any type of appliance that you regularly use – and connect it to your Wi-Fi network for easy control. You can then use the app to set schedules for turning the device on or off. You can also link the device to voice assistant: In this case the Kasa smart plug works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and its one of the most affordable versions on the market, perfect for high-tech college living.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven ($50)

Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven

This rotating oven is exactly what it seems. You put food on the platter, set your heat level and timer, and two heating elements—one on the top and one on the bottom—will heat up your foot in short order. Obviously it’s perfect for pizzas, but the oven is also an ideal solution that will bake and heat foods far better than a microwave. Think about the possibility for burritos, toasted cheese sandwiches, or just a plate of baked snacks for you and your friends. Please, just remember to keep it clean and resist the urge to use it as a turntable.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Choetech Wireless Charger ($13)

Choetech Wireless Charger

When it’s super late or you have zero time to waste, plugging in your phone in can seem like a chore (yeah, we know, first world problems). A wireless charging pad solves that problem: You just set your phone down, and it will charge on contact. As long as the phone makes it to the pad, you don’t even need to be that accurate. This Choetech model is particularly affordable and works with iPhone models and Samsung Galaxy models, as well as many other Qi protocol compatible devices. Set it up beside your bed, and you will be very grateful you have one.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook ($60)

Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook

Ideal for artists, designers, and anyone who likes to think with their hands or take notes the old-fashioned way (which does improve your memory), this smart notebook has 32 pages you can write on with the accompanying ink pen (available in sets with multiple colors). However, the secret is that those pages can be immediately transferred as digital files to Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, Slack, iCloud, or just plain old email. This allows you to keep your notes, sketches and ideas on your computer even when you don’t feel like using it—and of course, makes sharing or turning in those pages a breeze.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Raniaco LED Desk Lamp Clip ($22)

Raniaco Desk Lamp Clip

This is a rechargeable USB clip lamp. It’s designed to be used at the desk or for reading in the dark, but has many more applications in the dorm room. Set it up at your bed for a personal night light if you have to work late and don’t want to disturb a roommate. Hook it to your mirror if you need some extra illumination for your morning routine. Have a closet space that’s a little too dark? Snap the light onto a closet shelf and your problem is solved. You’ll definitely find a way to use this light as a problem solver.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Cord Buddy Glow Charger Cord Holder ($36)

Cord Buddy Glow Charger Cord Holder

Not everything in the world can be wireless, and those cables can quickly make a tangled mess if you aren’t careful. The Cord Buddy takes all the work out of cable organization by storing and dispensing cords as you need them. It also has a simple motion sensor that will turn on a night light so you can quickly find a cord even when it’s dark (you can easily disable this feature by taking out the batteries).

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Joy Mangano My Little Steamer ($37)

Joy Mangano My Little Steamer

There’s not really room in the average dorm for a full ironing board, and even if there was, not many people would have the time and patience to use it. But this little steamer is an acceptable alternative. It’s designed to blast hot steam at your fabrics so you can quickly stretch out the wrinkles and get your clothes into acceptable condition. It’s compact, easy to store, and takes only a minute or so to heat up. If you have fabric that needs some ironing and are worried about their future condition, this steamer will set your mind at ease. Just don’t shoot hot steam in your face by accident.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Vintar Toilet Light ($18)

Vintar Toilet Light

Yes, the toilet light is exactly what it sounds like. This is an infrared motion detector that you hook to the side of a toilet so that it can sense when a person is close (it’s also totally waterproof, of course). When you draw near the toilet to do your business, the light turns on and helps you navigate correctly.

Let’s face it, we all have to pee in the dark sometimes—often half asleep—and a toilet light is just what we need in these times. The light has five different dimmer options to control brightness, and 16 LED colors to pick from, so don’t worry about the light clashing with your excellent toilet style.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Roku Express ($30)

Roku Express 2017
Roku Express (2017)

If you are a TV junkie, you need an easy and affordable way to access your favorite shows in your dorm. The Roku Express is one of the most effective options, giving you access to Roku’s vast library of streaming shows and movies (streaming fees may apply to some channels, but many are free) with just a simple plug-in device that will work on nearly any TV with a USB port. You also get access to the mobile app for app viewing if you prefer this option. Of course, there are other streaming sticks you can consider, like Amazon’s Fire Stick or Chromecast, but Roku’s option is one of the most affordable.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Abco Tech Bluetooth Shower Speaker with Suction Cup ($32)

Abco Tech Bluetooth Shower Speaker with Suction Cup

Put this speaker in your shower kit and pop it onto the wall when you head to the showers. Presto! Handy waterproof music whenever you want with a 15-hour battery life. It can even act as a speakerphone if you really, really need to take a call in the shower (no judgment). These friendly speakers come in a variety of colors, but all have the same design. A Bluetooth connection to a nearby device is required.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get the support you deserve at work in one of the best office chairs
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kris Wouk
amazon products fathers day sale fire tv stick with ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Frigidaire Smart AC
Smart Home

The best portable air conditioners

Portable air conditioners are perfect for cooling down enclosed spaces or dealing with high humidity situations. Here are the best portable air conditioners and coolers around for dealing with uncomfortable heat quickly.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
traeger timberline 850 grill prod
Product Review

Traeger’s Timberline smoker starts to get smart, but isn't ready to graduate

Renowned for its line of wood pellet grills, Traeger has taken its game to the next level with the Timberline 850 Wi-Fi-controlled grill. Just how smart is this smoker? Read our review.
Posted By Rob Oster
TP-Link Smart Plug
Deals

TP-Link smart plugs are on sale for just $16 on Amazon right now

Did you know there is a way to make just about any plug-in device a smart device? It's called a TP-Link smart plug, and for a limited time, you can pick one up for just $16 on Amazon and Walmart.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung dw80m9 chef collection dishwasher prdthmb
Product Review

Samsung DW80M9 Chef Collection dishwasher review

Samsung aims to change the dishwasher game with its newest model, the DW80M9 Chef Collection model featuring Samsung’s WaterWall technology. But it’s the thoughtful design elements that really make this dishwasher stand out.
Posted By Joni Blecher
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Alexa-Mayo Clinic
Smart Home

Amazon to launch Alexa in Mexico later this year, following June debut in France

After successful launches in Germany, Japan and India, Amazon launched its Alexa-enabled Echo devices in France in June with localized features. Alexa will launch in Mexico later this year.
Posted By Clayton Moore, Bruce Brown
samsung smartthings wifi mesh network product group
Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings adds A.I.-based Wi-Fi for faster, smarter home networking

Samsung introduced the SmartThings Wifi, an A.I.-based multifunction mesh networking router with an integrated smart home hub. The device intelligently allocates network speed and bandwidth based on device and application needs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon tap echo dot loudspeakers echodot bluetoothspeaker
Smart Home

White-hat Chinese hackers turn Alexa into a spy, briefly

A team of Chinese researchers revealed this week that they were able to use a cracked Amazon Echo to exploit a series of Alexa interface flaws to take control over an unteuched Echo running on the same network.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best office chairs
Smart Home

Get the support you deserve at work in one of the best office chairs

Sitting at the office all day can be tough on more than just your back. Check out our picks for the best office chairs, whether you're in the market for something basic or a bit more luxurious.
Posted By Gia Liu