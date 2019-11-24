Walmart and Best Buy discount HP all-in-one printers under $30 for Black Friday

While Black Friday signifies the shopping day immediately after Thanksgiving, retailers aren’t waiting to release all their deals anymore. Luckily for customers, that means you can get a head-start on Black Friday-quality deals days earlier — like these two HP printers from Walmart and Best Buy. At Walmart, the HP DeskJet 2640 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet printer is now $24, that’s less than half of the original $59 price. At Best Buy, the HP Envy 5014 Wireless All-In-One printer is discounted to just $30, a whopping $90 off the original price.

Both of these all-in-one printers are so cheap that the ink for them is more expensive. So, if you have a printer low on ink, you might one to simply buy one of these instead of paying up to $70 for a twin pack of black and color ink cartridges.

These aren’t the only Black Friday deals you can take advantage of early. We’ve compiled the best Walmart and Best Buy deals already available. And, we’ll be continuously updating those pages with new and upcoming discounts.

With this all-in-one printer, you can print, scan, and copy. It’s one of HP’s most affordable options, and great for homes in need of an occasional print. It is compact in size and can hold up to 25 sheets in the paper tray. This purchase includes a code for a $10 credit towards Instant Ink, a service that delivers ink to your home — making the already low price of $24 even cheaper.

More about the HP Envy 5014 Wireless All-In-One Printer from Best Buy

This HP wireless all-in-one printer allows you to print, scan, and copy from your laptop, smartphone, or tablet without having to wire up. Simply connect to the same Wi-Fi network and print from a different room in your home. Like the DeskJet deal from Walmart, this printer also includes a code for a $10 credit towards Instant Ink for home deliver. At $30, this printer is 75% off!

If you were already in the market for a new laptop (here are the best Black Friday laptop deals available now), why not pair it with a new printer to complete the set?

