Early Walmart Labor Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Electronics Today

The Walmart Labor Day sale has begun early and with it are some amazing discounts on the best-known electronics out there. Whether you’re looking for the latest AirPods Pro, a new TV, a new laptop, or simply a new tablet, there’s a great offer for you here. The early Walmart Labor Day sale is your chance to save a fortune now rather than waiting for the holiday itself and that means some fantastic opportunities to delve into the many laptop deals and Chromebook deals if you missed out as part of the back-to-school sales. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something even more portable, it’s worth checking out the tablet deals going on as well as the iPad deals to find the right offer for you. Hit the button below to see everything that the Walmart Labor Day sale has to offer or read on while we take you through the pick of the bunch.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $150, was $170

Always a highlight of any sale, the Apple AirPods are $20 off right now as part of the Walmart Labor Day sale, giving you some high-quality earbuds for less. Particularly ideal for owners of all things Apple, they offer super simple setup with the new Apple H1 headphone chip ensuring a faster and more reliable wireless connection to your devices. With simple controls and fast charging via the wireless charging case which offers up to 24 hours of charge, you’re onto a reliable winner here for less.

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $219

If you can spend a little more, grab some Apple AirPods Pro. They’re the best that Apple can provide in terms of earphones offering fantastic active noise cancellation (ANC) for the price. Alongside that is a transparency mode so you can choose to hear and connect to the world as and when needed. When listening, adaptive EQ means music automatically tunes to the shape of your ear too ensuring a better and more personal experience than with other earbuds. These are just some of the reasons why we consider the Apple AirPods Pro to be some of the best earbuds for Apple owners so you won’t be disappointed by your purchase.

32-inch TCL 3-Series HDTV — $173, was $200

If you have no need for a 4K TV or you simply want a cheap TV for a spare room or your kitchen, the 32-inch TCL 3-Series HDTV is an ideal choice and is reduced right now as part of the Walmart Labor Day sale. From one of the best TV brands out there, this TV set provides you with everything you need. It has three HDMI ports along with a simple yet intuitive Roku interface which means you can easily search and stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Via the free Roku remote app, you can even use voice search to browse through content saving you the need to dig out your TV remote. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too.

HP Chromebook 11.6 — $199, was $229

The best Chromebooks are inexpensive yet highly portable. That’s the case with this HP Chromebook 11.6. With a Mediatek processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC storage, it has all the basics you need for working on the move before transferring your files to the cloud. In a stylish indigo blue color, it’ll look great in class too making you feel like you have a more expensive Chromebook. Expect an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours and 45 minutes so you can spend all day working before streaming your favorite content without missing a beat.

HP Chromebook 14 — $225, was $279

If you want to spend a bit more on a Chromebook, this HP Chromebook 14 is a good option. It offers an Intel Pentium processor alongside 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, so it’s a little faster than the above example plus there’s a 14-inch screen so you get to see more of what you’re working on. That means its battery life is a little lower at 13.5 hours but that’s no great loss throughout the day. You still get to enjoy the Chromebook throughout most of the day plus there are additional benefits like speakers from B&O which make a difference when you’re streaming your favorite shows in the evenings and downtime.

55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $398, was $449

Offering many of the features that the best 4K TVs provide, the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a bargain right now. It offers a fantastic 55-inch 4K screen with HDR technology along with 4 HDMI inputs for hooking up all your devices. One of those ports is an HDMI ARC connector so you can easily sync audio and video sources with it for a better quality experience. Alongside that is Roku support which means a simple yet intuitive personalized home screen that the whole family can get to grips with, as well as the option of thousands of streaming channels. It’s a really convenient to use and practical 4K TV for less.

Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook — $449, was $699

Priced in a way that means it aligns with the best budget laptops while offering superior specs, the Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook might have a slightly unusual screen size of 14.1-inches but everything else about it is great for the price. With $250 off, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need for a productivity machine, especially if you’re keen to multitask while on the move. Other features include audio tuned by THX, a fingerprint scanner, plus up to 10 hours of battery life. It’s an ideal system for working throughout the day before relaxing in the evenings with some great quality audio for less.

Apple iPad Air — $650, was $749

The best iPad for everyone to buy, the Apple iPad Air enjoys a rare discount as part of the Walmart Labor Day sale. With a price cut of $100, you get a fantastic 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support, along with a speedy A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. Up to 10 hours of battery life means it’ll work throughout the day while there are other benefits like a 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, and Touch ID support too. Other support includes the ability to connect this iPad to the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so you have plenty of options here. It’s truly one of the best iPads available right now.

Lenovo Legion 5 — $899, was $999

One of the best deals in the Walmart Labor Day sale is this Lenovo Legion 5 15-inch FHD laptop. Offering all you could need from the best gaming laptops, it has an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Combined, that’s everything you could need to play the latest games while on the move. Other features include an up to 9-hour battery life, anti-glare screen, plus a Legion TrueStrike keyboard with soft-landing switches so you get a smoother experience while you game. It looks pretty professional too so it’s ideal for those times when you need to get on with some work outside of your gaming sessions.

