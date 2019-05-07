Share



Is your mother trying to get in better shape this summer, and looking for a fitness tracker? If so, Walmart has just dropped some great deals on three Fitbit models, saving you as much as $30 on the Fitbit Alta, Versa smartwatch, and Charge 3.

We’ve reviewed two of the devices on sale here, the Charge 3 and the Versa smartwatch, the former a Digital Trends Recommended Product and the latter a winner of an Editors Choice award in Smartwatches. While we haven’t reviewed the Alta, we did review the version that tracks heart rate. The two devices are pretty similar save for that one feature. It’s a great entry-level model.

Which one you choose for Mom really depends on what she’s looking to get out of a fitness tracker, so we’ll walk you through each of the options. Better yet, some models might actually be in stock at your local Walmart, so you could pick up the watch today.

Fitbit Alta

The Fitbit Alta is a sleek and no-frills activity tracker. It tracks distance, calories burned, sleep quality, and more, and auto-detects workouts to start tracking without the need to tell it to do so. It syncs with your phone via Bluetooth, uploading data to the companion Fitbit app, and can send alarms and message notifications to your wrist via a gentle buzz.

Right now, Walmart is offering the Alta for larger wrists at $99, a $30 savings.

Fitbit Charge 3

Need a little more than the Alta, but not a full blown smartwatch? The Charge 3 is a good way to go. The third-generation Charge does better with measuring calorie burn and heart rate tracking, and sports a battery life of up to 7 days — an eternity in terms of smartwatch battery life. The Charge 3 has integrated GPS, and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

Normally $150, Walmart has this model currently on sale for $120.

Fitbit Versa

If you’d like a full-blown smartwatch, but something a little more fitness-oriented than the Samsung Galaxy or Apple Watches, then consider the Versa. It pulls double duty as a fitness tracker and everyday smartwatch. The Versa has a wide set of great tracking and health-focused features (including a heart rate monitor), and looks much more like a watch than just about any of Fitbit’s other trackers.

You’ll be able to sync with iOS, Android, or Windows mobile devices to use it as a hands- (but maybe not arm-) free communication device and for app notifications, and it can stream music or play it from onboard storage when you don’t have your phone. Currently, the Versa is available at Walmart for $180 after a $20 savings.

