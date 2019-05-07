Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Fitbit Versa and Charge 3 smartwatches for Mother’s Day

Ed Oswald
By

fitbit charge 3 news lifestyle photo of
Is your mother trying to get in better shape this summer, and looking for a fitness tracker? If so, Walmart has just dropped some great deals on three Fitbit models, saving you as much as $30 on the Fitbit Alta, Versa smartwatch, and Charge 3.

We’ve reviewed two of the devices on sale here, the Charge 3 and the Versa smartwatch, the former a Digital Trends Recommended Product and the latter a winner of an Editors Choice award in Smartwatches. While we haven’t reviewed the Alta, we did review the version that tracks heart rate. The two devices are pretty similar save for that one feature. It’s a great entry-level model.

Which one you choose for Mom really depends on what she’s looking to get out of a fitness tracker, so we’ll walk you through each of the options. Better yet, some models might actually be in stock at your local Walmart, so you could pick up the watch today.

Fitbit Alta

fitbit alta blaze gold adventures silver bracelet lifestyle

The Fitbit Alta is a sleek and no-frills activity tracker. It tracks distance, calories burned, sleep quality, and more, and auto-detects workouts to start tracking without the need to tell it to do so. It syncs with your phone via Bluetooth, uploading data to the companion Fitbit app, and can send alarms and message notifications to your wrist via a gentle buzz.

Right now, Walmart is offering the Alta for larger wrists at $99, a $30 savings.

Fitbit Charge 3

fitbit charge 3 best fitness tracker 2018

Need a little more than the Alta, but not a full blown smartwatch? The Charge 3 is a good way to go. The third-generation Charge does better with measuring calorie burn and heart rate tracking, and sports a battery life of up to 7 days — an eternity in terms of smartwatch battery life. The Charge 3 has integrated GPS, and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

Normally $150, Walmart has this model currently on sale for $120.

Fitbit Versa

fitbit versa full review 14
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

If you’d like a full-blown smartwatch, but something a little more fitness-oriented than the Samsung Galaxy or Apple Watches, then consider the Versa. It pulls double duty as a fitness tracker and everyday smartwatch. The Versa has a wide set of great tracking and health-focused features (including a heart rate monitor), and looks much more like a watch than just about any of Fitbit’s other trackers.

You’ll be able to sync with iOS, Android, or Windows mobile devices to use it as a hands- (but maybe not arm-) free communication device and for app notifications, and it can stream music or play it from onboard storage when you don’t have your phone. Currently, the Versa is available at Walmart for $180 after a $20 savings.

Looking to save on the best in tech? We have many more deals just like this on our deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter @dealsDT.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019
amazon echo and google home devices mothers day deals show hub
Smart Home

Amazon Echo and Google Home devices get big price cuts for Mother’s Day

Amazon Echo and Google Home smart home devices have big price cuts for Mother's Day. Digital voice assistants keep homes secure, entertain and inform family members, and cut energy costs. These sixteen deals can help you save up to $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Everything you need to know

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
cheap air conditioner deals whynter elite
Deals

Beat the heat this spring and summer with an affordable air conditioner

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
discounted simplisafe security system with free camera 10
Deals

Simplisafe offers free camera with select home security systems for Mother’s Day

A smart security system might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Mother's Day gift ideas but SimpliSafe is offering a sale that you can't miss. SimpliSafe is offering a free camera with select systems and a 15%…
Posted By Steve Anderson
UFC 237 on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade pay-per-view on ESPN+

UFC 237 is coming this Saturday, featuring women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defending her title against Jessica Andrade. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then you can get a discount by signing up now for ESPN…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bowflex spring sale save 1000 hvt featured
Deals

Bowflex’s summer countdown sale drops huge discounts on home gym equipment

Summer's almost here. Is that 'summer bod' ready? We're guessing not if you're reading this. Bowflex is running its Summer Countdown Sale, with discounts of up to $400 on select treadmills, home gyms, and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion by 680 1500x1000
Deals

Amazon cuts the price on this iRobot Roomba by $120, today only

If you've been debating whether to buy a Roomba robot vacuum, but the price tag is a bit too much, today might be the day to take the plunge. Amazon's Deals of the Day for Tuesday include the iRobot Roomba 671 for $120 off the normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
nikon d7500 review mem2
Deals

The Nikon D7500 lowers its price so you can shoot fast and save cash

Eyeing Nikon's fast, but not crazy expensive, D7500 DSLR? Try this Nikon D7500 deal at $200 off the body, or even bigger savings off a camera bundle with a lens. The D7500 is a good Nikon deal at regular price, but the discount sweetens the…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital 5
Smart Home

Best Buy cuts prices on air fryers from Ninja Foodi, Cuisinart, Philips, more

Best Buy dropped air fryer prices on best-selling models from Power, Ninja, Cuisinart, and more. Air frying is a healthier way to prepare fried food than with a deep-fryer or a pan with lots of oil. Air fryers use little or no oil to cook.
Posted By Bruce Brown