 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When does Prime Day end? Schedule for 2022

Briley Kenney
By
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Look, at some point real soon, all of the fun is going to stop, and all of those sweet, sweet Prime Day deals are going to disappear. What we’re trying to say here is that the Prime Day 2022 end is in sight, whether you like it or not. But while it may be a bummer — don’t worry, we’re right there with you — there’s still a lot of time left, so don’t go chasing waterfalls. Now is the perfect time to grab that deal you’ve been watching over the last couple of days before it’s gone for good.

See Prime Day Deals

When does Prime Day 2022 end?

Prime Day 2022 was always slated to run from July 12th to July 13th, and yes, it’s only a two-day event. Technically, the whole event should be called Amazon Prime Days plural, but that’s another can of worms to deal with. It will be back next year, but since there are still quite a few hours left on the clock, at least as of the time of this writing, you should turn that frown upside down. All deals will officially end at midnight (PDT) on July 13th, which is 2:59 a.m. July 14th EDT. You can head back out to the battlefield if you’re not ready for it all to be over, just yet. Or, keep reading for some hot tips on the best deals to grab before Prime Day comes to its penultimate conclusion.

The best Prime Day deals to shop on Amazon before the Prime Day 2022 end

While we’ve already outlined nearly every deal category available, including the best Prime Day smart home deals, the best Prime Day home security camera deals, and Prime Day TV deals, things can get a little confusing at the last minute trying to pin down one option out of so many. Do you splurge on a brand new TV? Is this the perfect time to get an air fryer? Do your kids need a new tablet? What about some camping supplies for the big trip you have coming up? Well, honestly, we can’t help you with everything, at some point you are going to have to get out there and dig in yourself. That said, we can offer a little assistance by highlighting some of the best deals we’ve seen thus far, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Take a look!

  1. Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $20, was $50
  2. Bella Pro Series 4-qt. Digital Air Fryer — $25, was $70
  3. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet — $30, was $50
  4. Amazon Echo Show 5 — $35, was $85
  5. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker — $75, was $100
  6. IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180
  7. HP Chromebook 11.6 — $98, was $225
  8. Blink Outdoor — $100, was $180
  9. Fitbit Charge 5 — $127, was $150
  10. 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

If you don’t like our top picks, there are so many other opportunities that we highly encourage you to at least take a look, even if you’re not planning on making a purchase. You never know what you’re going to find.

See Prime Day Deals

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals: Sales ending midnight

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Apple Watch Series 3 Prime Day deal drops the price to $149

Apple Watch Series 3 on wrist.

This is the cheapest Roku streaming device you can buy today

Roku Express 2019

Arlo Ultra Prime Day deal drops the price by $120 until midnight

Arlo Ultra Smart Camera

Windows 11 is testing a major change to the taskbar

Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens.

Elden Ring and more of 2022’s best games are on sale during Prime Day

Akito with KK and the neon colors of Tokyo and invading spirits.

Best Prime Day deals: Sales ending midnight

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Avoid this Dell XPS PC deal on Prime Day — here’s what to buy instead

Logo on the Dell XPS Desktop.

The best single-player games you can pick up this Prime Day

The cast of characters in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Save 49% on this 256GB microSD for Prime Day (ends soon)

SAMSUNG PRO Plus + Adapter 256GB microSDXC

This is the only $300 laptop you should buy on Prime Day today

Closeup on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook kickstand.

This Instant Pot Prime Day deal drops the price to $65 till midnight

Instant Pot Duo 8-quart surrounded by food.

These EZVIZ cameras are on sale, but are they really a good value?

EZVIZ C3X installed outside.