When does Prime Day end? Schedule for 2022

Look, at some point real soon, all of the fun is going to stop, and all of those sweet, sweet Prime Day deals are going to disappear. What we’re trying to say here is that the Prime Day 2022 end is in sight, whether you like it or not. But while it may be a bummer — don’t worry, we’re right there with you — there’s still a lot of time left, so don’t go chasing waterfalls. Now is the perfect time to grab that deal you’ve been watching over the last couple of days before it’s gone for good.

When does Prime Day 2022 end?

Prime Day 2022 was always slated to run from July 12th to July 13th, and yes, it’s only a two-day event. Technically, the whole event should be called Amazon Prime Days plural, but that’s another can of worms to deal with. It will be back next year, but since there are still quite a few hours left on the clock, at least as of the time of this writing, you should turn that frown upside down. All deals will officially end at midnight (PDT) on July 13th, which is 2:59 a.m. July 14th EDT. You can head back out to the battlefield if you’re not ready for it all to be over, just yet. Or, keep reading for some hot tips on the best deals to grab before Prime Day comes to its penultimate conclusion.

The best Prime Day deals to shop on Amazon before the Prime Day 2022 end

While we’ve already outlined nearly every deal category available, including the best Prime Day smart home deals, the best Prime Day home security camera deals, and Prime Day TV deals, things can get a little confusing at the last minute trying to pin down one option out of so many. Do you splurge on a brand new TV? Is this the perfect time to get an air fryer? Do your kids need a new tablet? What about some camping supplies for the big trip you have coming up? Well, honestly, we can’t help you with everything, at some point you are going to have to get out there and dig in yourself. That said, we can offer a little assistance by highlighting some of the best deals we’ve seen thus far, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Take a look!

If you don’t like our top picks, there are so many other opportunities that we highly encourage you to at least take a look, even if you’re not planning on making a purchase. You never know what you’re going to find.

