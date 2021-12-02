Where to buy a Chromebook with delivery in time for Christmas

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals were some of the most popular deals out there this Cyber Monday which means that most Chromebooks are now sold out at many leading retailers. If you’re still keen to grab one to get delivered in time for the holidays, there is hope. Best Buy has a Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $149, reduced from $289, but you’ll need to be quick. As one of the last Cyber Monday deals going on, we can’t guarantee how much stock is left or how long the deal will continue. Grab it now while stocks last.

Right now, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is your best chance for a Chromebook in time for Christmas. So, it’s fortunate then that it comes from one of the best laptop brands — Lenovo. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 might not make it in our list of the best Chromebooks but it’s still more than respectable at this price.

For your money, you get a Mediatek processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC. Usually, many Chromebooks only offer 32GB of eMMC so if you’re looking to have a bit more storage, this is a great option. While you’re likely to be storing the majority of your files on the cloud and using Google apps, it’s nice to have some extra flexibility if you plan on storing a few files locally too.

Besides the decent basic specifications, it also has a 14-inch screen. Larger than most other Chromebook displays, that’s plenty of room for multitasking and juggling more windows effectively. The larger size also means a wide keyboard and plenty of room for a sizeable touchpad which is sure to boost your productivity levels. Despite that, the device weighs just over three pounds and measures only 0.74-inch thin which is super handy. Throw in up to 10 hours of battery life and the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a very appealing Chromebook for anyone on a budget and keen to snap one up.

Normally priced at $289, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is down to just $149 right now at Best Buy. With Chromebook stock so limited right now, this is a sweet deal in all kinds of ways. If you’re keen to own a Chromebook in time for Christmas, you really don’t want to miss out on this deal. Buy it now while stocks last.

