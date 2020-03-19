Amazon discounts up to $205 off Winix and Germ Guardian air purifiers

We can never really be too sure of what gets mixed in the air we breathe and it’s gotten a lot worse since the coronavirus outbreak. While it is clearly beyond anyone’s control, those of us who want to proactively improve indoor air quality won’t regret investing in an air purifier. It doesn’t mean you’re instantly spared from contracting coronavirus but you’ll surely be able to clear the musty air of pet dander/fur, pollen, harmful gasses, and to reduce odors, therefore breathe with little to no congestion. Winix’s 5500-2 and Germ Guardian’s AC9200W are air purifiers that are equipped with three layers of defense to stay true to that promise. Order them from Amazon today to get up to $205 in savings, plus the chance to slash $60 more on top of their sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Winix 5500-2 — $153 ($97 off)

Winix’s 5500-2 sure won’t have you missing out on three stages of purification. It packs True HEPA filters for trapping fine dust that would significantly give anyone a break from sneezing especially those prone to allergies or asthma. It then utilizes washable active carbon filters to keep the air smelling fresh without you having to spend so much on replacements. And, it has PlasmaWave tech as a built-in filter to safely break down odor, allergens, chemical vapors, as well as other impurities. Rest assured, you won’t be at risk of inhaling toxic ozone.

Apart from being recognized by AHAM, Energy Star, and CARB, 80% of consumers who gave it a five-star rating contributed to its near-perfect average of 4.6 stars on Amazon. With Smart Sensors to boot, Winix’s 5500-2 can monitor the air and adjust the fan and filter settings for you. It also boasts a CADR recommended for rooms up to 360-square feet. It is safe to assume that the higher the CADR, the faster and more efficient the air purifier is.

The Winix 5500-2 continuously operates on the chosen fan speed. You’ll hardly hear it at low and medium while sleep mode assures your sleep isn’t bothered by its humming or indicator lights. It can also be turned to high and turbo when you want the maximum airflow and cleaning power. You can also count on an LED indicator light to illuminate when it’s time to switch out its filters. The Filter Replacement Indicator can be rewired by using a pin or needle to reach the reset button.

Its dimensions of 15 x 23.6 x 8.2 inches won’t take up much space while its weight of 15.4 pounds won’t give you a hard time moving it from room to room. Although it’s entirely made of plastic, it flaunts a nice modern look that would blend in with your home’s decor. Normally listing for $250, you can order the Winix 5500-2 air purifier on Amazon for just $153.

Germ Guardian AC9200W — $295 ($205 off)

Germ Guardian’s 3-in-1 Air Purifier features a powerful combination of filters. The UV-C (ultraviolet C) light works with titanium dioxide to kill airborne bacteria such as viruses, germs, mold spores, and volatile organic compounds. True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters then capture 99.97% of contaminants as small as 0.3 microns and the active charcoal filters do a good job at reducing common odors from pets, smoking, and/or cooking.

Breathe in as deep as you want, this air purifier’s performance is backed up by certifications. The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers-verified seal signifies that the air cleaner was individually tested and passed the CADR (clean air delivery rate) for rooms up to 335 square feet. That said, tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen could be the least of your worries as it is eliminated from the air four times per hour. The Energy Star rating, on the other hand, means that Germ Guardian’s AC9200W is at least 40% more efficient than models that don’t have it. Even the California Air Resources Board (CARB) can vouch for it.

It is a considerable complement to central air conditioning since all windows and doors should be closed where an air purifier is running to prevent overworking its motor. The Germ Guardian AC9200W makes for one-touch operation and easy maintenance. You’ll simply be able to refer to its control panel on its sturdy carry handle, to set up the six-hour programmable timer and the UV-C light or choose among three speed settings. There’s also a filter change indicator light to remind you to do so. The tower is also nearly silent on levels one and two but it can be toned down further by switching on the ultra-quiet sleep mode.

As the saying goes, “prevention is always better than cure.” Studies have shown that air purifiers are capable of lessening the chances of developing respiratory diseases and that is enough reason for you not to regret investing in cleaner indoor air. Amazon merely sweetens up the deal with a $205 price cut that plummets its usual $500 tag to a more feasible $295.

