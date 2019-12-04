Features

Digital Trends prides itself on the way it tests products, from phones to laptops to video games. We’ve already announced our top product picks for the year, but there’s one thing that’s still missing: our readers.

This year, we want you to nominate your favorite tech of 2019. What’s the product that you can’t live without, that changed your life, or even changed the world in an irreversible way?  Is there a product that you think deserves to be on our top products list, but didn’t make the cut?

The Digital Trends 2019 Readers’ Choice Award will go to one product that our readers overwhelmingly love. You can start by nominating a product in the form below.

A few rules: we’ll only consider products in the categories that we cover: mobile, home theater, photography, emerging tech, computing, cars, gaming, smart home, movies, and television. If you suggest something that isn’t tech, we won’t consider it. That said, there’s still a lot of latitude: our Top Tech of CES 2019 award went to the Impossible Burger 2.0. Be creative!

As we receive nominations, we’ll update this post with our favorite picks and share our readers’ reasons why they love their tech. Don’t just tell us why a product is good. Tell us the story of how it affected your life or your community.

Nominations will be open until Wednesday, December 11 at 5 p.m. PT. After that, we’ll create a poll with the top five nominees and allow our readers to vote for their choice for top tech.

