 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new Game Pass games to play this weekend (June 27-29)

By
An orc and human battle in Warcraft Remastered art.
Blizzard

It may be hard to believe, but it is already the end of June. This was quite an exciting month, what with Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase giving us a great look at some upcoming Xbox Series X games. Tons of those reveals are also going to be coming to Game Pass, but we’re still a ways away from most of them. Never fear, though, because Xbox isn’t slowing down the cadence of adding fresh new titles to the service for us to enjoy. This month, I think you’ll be pleasently surprised by the variety of titles on offer. Whether you’re an old-school gamer, indie lover, or want an addictive game to play with friends, I have the best new Game Pass games you should play this weekend right here.

Rematch

Coming from the team that brought us Sifu, Rematch might seem like a big departure for the studio. However, I find it perfectly lines up with its mentality of making simple but mechanically satisfying controls — only now you’re playing soccer instead of fighting. There aren’t a ton of moves or any crazy twists here, but that’s what makes it so great. The handful of maneuvers you do get have hide a deceptivly high skill ceiling for players who want to master them. If you don’t, that’s no problem. It is a perfectly enjoyable soccer game to play casually with friends as well. This was a day one addition on Game Pass last week technically but I’m still hooked on it and had to give it a shoutout this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Rematch is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Warcraft I, II, and III Remastered

I feel incredibly old saying this, but it is very likely that a lot of you out there never knew Warcraft before it was an MMORPG. But, over 20 years ago, this series was the king of the RTS genre and that classic trilogy has been fully remastered and are all now available to play on Game Pass. The first game is a bit archaic and clunky, even with the new coat of paint, but still a charming and fun bit of history to experience. The second and third games, though, are still masterpieces to this day. The campaigns are epic and filled with lore WoW fans may have only read about. Warcraft III: Reforged did launch in a rough shape for fans, but thankfully has been fully updated with improved graphics, UI, functionality, and more.

Warcraft I: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered, and Warcraft III: Reforged are available now on PC.

Volcano Princess

If you’re looking for a more chill vibe this weekend, I have just the game for you. Volcano Princess comes from a Chinese studio and tasks you with preparing the your child to one day rule the kingdom. You will build up her stats by getting her new hobbies, helping her study, train in combat, and interact with the townspeople. It has a disarmingly cute art style and characters and wholesome tone that will instantly grip any simulation fan. This game has already been out on PC for over 2 years now but this will be its console debute so any issues it may have had have already been ironed out. Nothing can prepare you for being a parent in real life, but this is a fun facimily.

Volcano Princess is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 30-June 1)
Key art for Destiny 2: The Final Shape. It shows three characters standing in front of an orange sky.

Under normal circumstances, we would have to wait until next week to get our drop of new PlayStation Plus games, but this is a special occasion. We're currently right at the start of the Days of Play event where Sony celebrates with tons of community events and huge discounts on PS5 games and accessories. The icing on the cake is that we're not only getting four new games for Essential members, but an additional four for Extra and two more for Premium, with several already available. That's a lot to keep up with if you weren't prepared for it, which is where I come in. We will have to wait for most of the games until Tuesday, but here are a few new games you can start playing over this weekend to start the celebrations early.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (May 23-25)
A Stalker from Stalker 2 looks off in the distance with a radioactive symbol behind him.

The last few weeks of Xbox Game Pass titles have been some of the best we've ever seen on the service. We're still riding the high off Oblivion Remastered, Clair Obscure: Expedition 33, and Doom: The Dark Ages. If you're anything like me, you've already burned through all of these games over the past few weeks and have found yourself in need of a new distraction for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Xbox appears to be trying to set some kind of record for the number of amazing weeks it can offer its subscribers. Let's kick off the long weekend strong with the top Xbox Game Pass games I recommend downloading.

Monster Train 2

Read more
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 23-25)
The King's son Beelzebub and his assistant Thief excited while out in the desert.

There's nothing better than an extended weekend to treat yourself to some guilt-free gaming time. Memorial Day means a ton of us get a whole extra day to chill out and explore the best games on PlayStation Plus, which just so happen to have added a huge chunk of titles. We've got multiple dangerous open world games, RPGs, and more to pick from, making this one of the hardest weeks I've had in narrowing down my recommendations to just three. That's a great problem to have and only means you will easily find a game that clicks with you. Even though we've got a three-day weekend, there's no time to waste, so here are the three best new PlayStation Plus games you need to be playing.

Sand Land

Read more