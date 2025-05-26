6 Nintendo Switch games we can’t wait to replay on Switch 2

The most exciting thing about unboxing your brand new game console is booting up a new experience that shows off what that upgraded hardware can do. The Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup isn’t thin by any means, but aside from Mario Kart World, most of it is made up of ports like Split Fiction and Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, it can be a big strain on your wallet to buy a new console and more than a couple of games.

That’s where backwards compatibility becomes such a valuable feature. We know that a select few major Switch games are getting special Switch 2 editions, but other games will also benefit from the more powerful hardware. After the dust has settled and we’re waiting for the next upcoming Switch 2 game, these are the six Switch games we plan on replaying on Switch 2.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Honestly, we are shocked that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet weren’t given the full Switch 2 Enhanced treatment. Aside from being the biggest media property on Earth, these two games are barely holding together on the Switch. The frame rate is embarrassing, textures are bland, and the entire game is prone to crashes. That didn’t stop the games from selling boatloads of copies, but Pokémon fans deserve better. We all expected updates and patches to at least make the game stable, but that never materialized. At the very least, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will get that second chance on the Switch 2 with improved frame rates and visuals. We don’t expect the games to suddenly be running at 4K 60 fps, but even if they can hold a stable 30 frames and not crash as often, we’d love nothing more than to jump back into the Paldea region and pray we don’t have to go through the same thing with Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom/Link’s Awakening

We’re giving you a Zelda two-for-one here with Echoes of Wisdom and Link’s Awakening. The latter is a remake of the beloved Game Boy game in a new toy-like art style that is a treat to look at. The game kept the same format as the original, and didn’t appear to be doing anything overly taxing, yet chugged horribly on the Switch. Then we saw Echoes of Wisdom, a brand new 2D Zelda game in the same art style and giving Zelda the leading role. For whatever reason, the team just couldn’t get this engine to run any better in the years between games because it also runs like molasses. We can somewhat forgive technical hiccups in Tears of the Kingdom, for example, for the sheer ambition of that game, but there’s no reason why these smaller games can’t run like a dream. Each one is said to be getting improved visual quality and HDR support, but we’re crossing our fingers the Switch 2 can smooth out the performance woes.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Speaking of games that buckled under their own ambition, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity feels like it is pushing the Switch beyond its limits. Musou games are known for letting players rip through hundreds of enemies at once in epic battles, and Age of Calamity doesn’t disappoint in that regard. However, it does sacrifice a lot in the performance department to make it happen. Again, we’re not asking for the world here, but just a locked frame rate would be incredible to see on the Switch 2. Plus, we already know that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is on the way as a Switch 2 exclusive so why not get warmed up now?

Astral Chain

To be frank, we just want an excuse to play Astral Chain again. If you overlooked this gem on the Switch, do yourself a favor and pick it up before things get too busy with Switch 2 games. Coming from the star of the action genre, PlatinumGames, this game hits on every level. The story is pure anime, for lack of a better term, but one of the most unique on the platform. In terms of action, you will need to learn to master fighting with two characters at once chained together. It sounds complex — and it is — but it is surprisingly intuitive once you feel it for yourself. Like with Bayonetta 3, Platinum used every trick in the book to get this game running at 60 FPS in combat but the Switch 2 could lock that down and maybe clean up some of the visuals.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

It has been a long time since Nintendo launched a console with a core Mario game. Kart has the name, but that’s clearly a racer and not a platformer. With Donkey Kong Bananza looking like the big platformer for the launch year, going back to this rare bundle will hit the spot. We’re mostly talking about the Bowser’s Fury half of the package here, which we still think was a testing ground for whatever the next Mario game is. As a more contained package, it will be nice to have something more casual and completable to jump into here and there. This game is another with a more substantial free update, including better visuals, frame rates, and HDR support. You can’t go wrong with Odyssey, either, but we’ve already played that to death.