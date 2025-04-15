All Fortnite Adventure Time skins and how to get them

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, which debuted in February 2025, continues to fascinate players with its heist-themed gameplay and an exhilarating lineup of collaborations that fuse pop culture and gaming. This season, Epic Games has relied heavily on crossovers, incorporating popular titles and celebrities into the battle royale realm, keeping the community excited. From new skins to immersive cosmetics, these partnerships have heightened the season’s Lawless vibe, giving players additional ways to express themselves in-game.

The season began with a significant partnership with musical sensation Sabrina Carpenter, who headlined Fortnite Festival Season 8 with exclusive skins and emotes that have wowed fans since April 8. Along with her, speculations of potential tie-ins with franchises such as Star Wars and Dragon Ball Daima have circulated, implying a varied spectrum of content on the way. These collaborations continue Fortnite’s heritage of including renowned characters and themes, ranging from anime to superhero epics, ensuring that there is something for every gamer.

The attention is now shifting to a highly anticipated crossover with Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, which is now out. Fans of Finn, Jake, and the Land of Ooo are excited for this vivid addition, which promises to lend the show’s whimsical flair to Fortnite. Here are all the items you can get during the collab and how to get all the skins.

Fortnite x Adventure time skins, price and how to get them

The Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration includes a colorful assortment of cosmetics depicting beloved characters Finn, Jake, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum. The partnership, available in the Fortnite Item Shop, focuses on cel-shaded skins that mimic the anime series’ distinctive appearance, in line with Fortnite’s history of incorporating pop culture icons such as Naruto and Rick & Morty.

The skins, which cost 1,500 V-Bucks each, come in LEGO styles, increasing their appeal across Fortnite’s various modes. Additional cosmetics, such as back blings, pickaxes, and emotes, reflect Adventure Time’s appeal, with things like BMO and Hambo giving a nostalgic touch.

Here are all the cosmetic items available in the Item Shop, along with their prices: