 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Fortnite Adventure Time skins and how to get them

By
Fortnite x Adventure Time Intro

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, which debuted in February 2025, continues to fascinate players with its heist-themed gameplay and an exhilarating lineup of collaborations that fuse pop culture and gaming. This season, Epic Games has relied heavily on crossovers, incorporating popular titles and celebrities into the battle royale realm, keeping the community excited. From new skins to immersive cosmetics, these partnerships have heightened the season’s Lawless vibe, giving players additional ways to express themselves in-game.

The season began with a significant partnership with musical sensation Sabrina Carpenter, who headlined Fortnite Festival Season 8 with exclusive skins and emotes that have wowed fans since April 8. Along with her, speculations of potential tie-ins with franchises such as Star Wars and Dragon Ball Daima have circulated, implying a varied spectrum of content on the way. These collaborations continue Fortnite’s heritage of including renowned characters and themes, ranging from anime to superhero epics, ensuring that there is something for every gamer.

The attention is now shifting to a highly anticipated crossover with Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, which is now out. Fans of Finn, Jake, and the Land of Ooo are excited for this vivid addition, which promises to lend the show’s whimsical flair to Fortnite. Here are all the items you can get during the collab and how to get all the skins.

Related

Fortnite x Adventure time skins, price and how to get them

The Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration includes a colorful assortment of cosmetics depicting beloved characters Finn, Jake, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum. The partnership, available in the Fortnite Item Shop, focuses on cel-shaded skins that mimic the anime series’ distinctive appearance, in line with Fortnite’s history of incorporating pop culture icons such as Naruto and Rick & Morty.

Fortnite Adventure Time skins bundle
Epic Games

The skins, which cost 1,500 V-Bucks each, come in LEGO styles, increasing their appeal across Fortnite’s various modes. Additional cosmetics, such as back blings, pickaxes, and emotes, reflect Adventure Time’s appeal, with things like BMO and Hambo giving a nostalgic touch.

Here are all the cosmetic items available in the Item Shop, along with their prices:

  • Finn the Human (Outfit + Finn’s Backpack Back Bling, LEGO Style): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Jake the Dog (Outfit, LEGO Style): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Marceline (Outfit, LEGO Style): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Princess Bubblegum (Outfit, LEGO Style): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Scarlet (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • BMO (Back Bling): 600 V-Bucks
  • Hambo (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks
  • Lumpy Princess (Back Bling): 600 V-Bucks
  • BMO Game Time (Emote): 400 V-Bucks
  • Adventure Time Bundle (All Outfits, Finn’s Backpack, Scarlet): 3,800 V-Bucks
  • Adventure Time x Mamba Bundle (Car + Decals): 1,500 V-Bucks

According to leaks and official teases, the collaboration’s items are set to leave the Item Shop on April 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. While there are no quests or free rewards, the cel-shaded designs reflect the atmosphere of Adventure Time’s colorful world.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
How to get and use the metal detector in Atomfall
Holding a weapon in Atomfall.

Atomfall is a completely open-ended RPG. After a quick intro, you are free to go and do almost anything you want within the zone to find a way out. Instead of quests, the game features investigations that require a lot more thought and observation to solve compared to other games that simply give you a quest marker to follow. Even some of the major items in the game, like the metal detector, can be completely missed if you don't happen to find one. This tool can help you grab a lot of valuable supplies in the wilderness, which you will constantly be in need of. We won't be as cryptic as Atomfall and give you specific directions on how to get and use the metal detector.
How to get and use the metal detector

There are multiple ways to get almost everything ing Atomfall, including the metal detector. However, the first and easiest way to get one is to go to the village of Wyndham. Unless you've pissed off the wrong people, this is a peaceful location where you can find the majority of the game's traders.

Read more
How to get Fortnite OG Season 3 Victory Umbrella
Fortnite OG Season 3 Cometbrella

Fortnite fans are ecstatic as the highly awaited OG Season 3 update arrived on March 25, 2025, bringing a wave of nostalgia and new features to the popular battle royale mode. This latest update transports players back to the exciting days of 2018 with a reworked Season 3 experience where live events began.

Epic Games has packed this update with OG aspects, such as the return of the popular 50v50 Limited Time Mode, the bright Lucky Landing POI, and a loot pool brimming with nostalgic weaponry like the Guided Missile Launcher and Crossbow. Along with these nostalgic elements, a brand-new OG Pass gives 45 tiers of rewards, including redesigned skins such as Power Punk, Mecha R3X, and Sir Raven, which combine an old-school vibe with current flare.

Read more
How to get pets in Inzoi
Brown and white cat meowing in Inzoi.

It's clear that for a game with a cat as its mascot, pets are an essential feature. And since Inzoi is a life simulation game, it's understandable that you'd want your Zois to add pets to their growing family. But how can you get pets yourself?

Since Inzoi is still in Early Access, there are some caveats when it comes to having animals in your game that you should know about. Once your Zois get married and possibly have a baby, wouldn't a nice addition to the family be a pet? Here's everything you need to know about having animal pets in Inzoi.
Are there pets in Inzoi?
Unfortunately, during Inzoi's Early Access launch period, pets are not available to adopt. Despite the game having a few different furniture items for pets, like food bowls and cat trees, the developers are still working on the pets feature.

Read more