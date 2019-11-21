Gaming

Another one! Amazon could announce game-streaming service in 2020

By
amazon prime free pubg mobile items

Google Stadia just launched this week, and the game-streaming service has already been criticized for a poor game selection, sub-par performance, questionable pricing and business practices, and even for killing Chromecast Ultra units. These issues appear to be no worry to Amazon, however, as it appears the retail and tech behemoth is preparing to announce its own competing service in 2020.

CNET reported this week that Amazon will announce a game-streaming service next year, and that it has already begun recruiting staff from other major technology companies as it moves toward launch. Unsurprisingly, the plan is for the unnamed service to integrate with Twitch streaming and other Amazon services. Google heavily implemented YouTube into Stadia, with options to start a game from a streamer’s save state or jump into their multiplayer session right from a stream. Neither of these features is available at launch, however.

Thus far, Amazon has had an extremely difficult time breaking into the video game industry. It canceled several high-profile games prior to their launch, including Breakaway, and reportedly laid off dozens of developers during this year’s E3, along with more canceled projects.

google stadia review rs 3
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Some of Amazon’s creative leads have also left the company for other studios. This includes Clint Hocking, who returned to Ubisoft to direct Watch Dogs Legion, and Portal designer Kim Swift, who now works at Electronic Arts. If we are learning anything from the Stadia launch, it’s that Amazon will need to have several high-profile and exclusive games ready in order to get players to subscribe, and the service can’t destroy data caps.

Amazon and Google won’t be the only companies vying for your game-streaming dollar. Microsoft is also currently in the preview phase of its Project xCloud service, which already boasts more games than Stadia and will feature special control schemes when played via mobile devices. Unlike its competitors, Microsoft is also not marketing xCloud as a replacement for home consoles, but instead as a service to complement them. You will also be able to stream games you own on your Xbox One console to your phone for free, using the Xbox as a private server.

Editors' Recommendations

PS5: Here’s everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far

PlayStation 4

Google Stadia vs. Project xCloud: Here’s what we know so far

google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3

Google Stadia: Everything we know so far

google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage

Google Stadia review: The revolution isn’t now

google stadia review rs 3

The best PS4 controllers for 2019

best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv

The best Black Friday PS4 deals we’ve seen so far: Consoles, games, and bundles

how the playstation 4 pro will make games look better ps4 heroshot

The best Black Friday Xbox One deals so far: Consoles, games, and bundles

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals you can find