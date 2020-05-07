  1. Gaming

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an even bigger hit than you thought

By

Animal Crossing: New Horizons had the best launch of any Nintendo Switch game, selling over 11 million copies in only 11 days. 

Nintendo announced the impressive Animal Crossing numbers in its fiscal year results on Thursday. saying the game’s results exceeded expectations.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold more games in its first six weeks than the previous Animal Crossing game sold in its entire run. 

The adorable game even drove hardware sales. Nintendo said sales for the Nintendo Switch reached holiday season levels when the game debuted in the Japanese market. 

Nintendo

The game was so popular after its March 20 debut that it contributed to a shortage in the Nintendo Switch supply. Nintendo said in its report that production and shipping are gradually getting better following those delays. 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has provided many people some welcome relief from the coronavirus pandemic. The cute life simulator takes you away to an island getaway where your only responsibilities include fishing, chatting with neighbors, and decorating your home.

Nintendo said the people playing Animal Crossing are mostly from Gen Z and millennials, and many of them are women. 

If you’re one of those who have already sped through the game, there’s good news: Nintendo said that it plans on introducing more seasonal events that players can look forward to.

The latest game update includes the seasonal event known as the May Day Maze, which is a chance for players to celebrate how much hard work everyone has put into their islands. Today marks the last day of the seasonal event, so grab your May Day Ticket in-game if you don’t want to miss out.

