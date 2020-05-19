It’s easy to forget that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a plethora of characters. There is a major focus on about 30 characters, a number that makes up both the most wanted and least wanted characters that players around the world are looking for. Overall, the game contains just shy of 400 villagers that can come live on a players island.

Although most of the popular and despised characters are subjective, there is a bit of a consensus as to which villager is the best and which are the worst. There’s also about eight different personality types for every villager. This makes for numerous combinations of animals, personalities, looks, and personal enjoyment of each character.

We have compiled a list of the top and bottom characters that players are looking for, as well as what personality your villagers may have (do a quick search for your villager to find which category they fall under). This will help in creating a diverse island with different attitudes to help keep you going throughout your daily Animal Crossing rituals!

Villagers guide at a glance

Most wanted villagers

There are a few characters that players are collectively searching for. Everyone seems to want these villagers on their island, maybe because of their personality or maybe because they’re adorable. Either way, there are different reasons for players wanting these characters more than any other.

Raymond

Bar none, Raymond is the most sought after character. There are even players out there who are paying real money to get their hands on this adorable cat. So many people are willing to pay for Raymond that there is even a theory that he has broken the Animal Crossing Black Market, with Island Representatives paying as much as 1 million bells or 400 Nook Miles Tickets just to get a chance at having this cat living with them.

This adorable cat is a bit full of himself and knows that everyone wants him to live on their island. This stylish gray and white cat has two different colored eyes, making him pretty unique to the game. His popularity may stem from his adorable nature, or perhaps even the rarity of his character. The Smug personality type was first introduced in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, so for him to take on interesting looks as well as a rare personality may contribute to players desire for host him.

Merengue

Merengue’s first appearance was in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and she has taken the Animal Crossing world by storm. This adorable rhino has the appearance of a strawberry shortcake, with a horn that resembles a strawberry, white mane, and pink body. Players of New Leaf remember her bright personality and sweet, peppy disposition.

A lot of characters are sought after because of their relationship to players in previous games. I have a certain soft spot for Punchy and have been searching high and low for a way to get my hands on him. The same can be said for Merengue. Her optimism, adorable household design, and overall cute aesthetic makes her a heavily searched for character. If you’re lucky enough to have her on your island, be sure to keep her! And if you’re trying to find her, there’s always Nookazon. Currently, her selling price on Nookazon is 1 million bells or 20 Nook Miles Tickets.

Judy

Full of sparkles and sunshine, Judy brings out the best of every island and she is giving Raymond a run for his money in popularity. Judy is an adorable cub character with pink, light blue, and violet fur. Her eyes are blue with large, white sparkles, adding to her adorable nature.

Judy is a snooty little thing who loves to gossip about neighbors. When first meeting Judy, you may be a little put off by her personality. She can come off as arrogant and rude when first you first meet but, over time, will relax and start to accept you as a friend. This trait is one of the biggest draws to her personality. Her price on Nookazon comes out to either 1 million bells or 450 Nook Miles Tickets. Although Raymond may be at the top of the most wanted list now, Judy is giving him a run for his money.

Most despised villagers

Just like there are loved villagers, there are also villagers that everyone seems to hate. These villagers are part of the reason that players are looking for ways to kick villagers off their islands. Whether the reasons is the animals looks or their personality, people want these animals gone the most.

Tammi

Bar none, Tammi is my personal least favorite. She moved onto my island when I started and was unsettled with her color combination. Her bright purple and yellow t-shirt clashed horribly with her yellow fur and bright red/orange eyes. My friends often described her as “nightmare fuel” because, when seeing her from behind, everyone always thought she was cute. But once she turned around, it was just scary.

This look is paired with a peppy personality, making her frightening to look at and always in your face. She wanted to cheer you on, which is phenomenal, but it was also frightening all at once. It always felt like she was tearing you apart with her eyes as she told you that you were doing your best.

Violet

One of the shortcomings of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the design of the ape characters. Although most issues can be overlooked, Violet is one that cannot be ignored. Her personality is Snooty, which makes her difficult to relate to us when we first meet her. Violet seems to give the impression of thinking she’s better than everyone else. The problem is, when you look at her, she’s not particularly cute.

A lot of the gorillas in the game have some pretty big design issues. From showing their butts all the time to not being the cutest, gorilla characters seem to be the least sought after. Violet makes it to the bottom because her purple fur paired with a bright green shirt make for a character that is just hard to look at.

Limberg

Although the creators saw the opportunity for a pun and took it, it seems Limberg is not a loved character. The yellow mouse finds himself towards the bottom of the wanted character list because of, well, his look. Limberg resembles the type of person that parents would advice you to stay away from. His beady eyes, unshaven look, and overall greasy feel makes him a character that most players find hard to love.

It doesn’t help that Limberg also has the Cranky personality type. If you’re not turned off by his look when you first meet Limberg, you’ll definitely be turned off by his personality. He is indifferent and insensitive towards you, making it hard to want to invite him to live on your island.

Villager personality types

Although there are a lot of most wanted and least wanted villagers, every one is reliant on what you as the player thinks of them. All physical traits of the villagers comes down to whether or not you personally like the way they look. However, in order to have a well-rounded island, it is important you bring together different personality types to your island.

There are eight categories of personalities in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Each personality type will bring a different level of understanding and perspective of your island. They’ll also have different jokes, different furniture, and different DIYs for you to gather, so it’s important to have a diverse island. The personality types are divided by gender. While Cranky, Smug, Jock, and Lazy are personalities given to male characters, Normal, Peppy, Sisterly (or Uchi) and Snooty personalities are assigned to female characters.

These personalities play a key role in how your characters will interact with you and each other.

Cranky

These cranky villagers have deeper voices, droopy faces, and overall do not seem satisfied with anything when you first meet them. However, the more you interact with cranky villagers, the more open and welcoming they become towards you and your ideas. Sometimes, it’s hard to get to know these characters but once you earn their trust, their relationship becomes worth it. Cranky villagers love to gossip about others villagers and will sometimes spout hard truths about the characters around them.

Cranky villagers do not often make the top lists of most wanted characters. Their personalities and pettiness can come across to players poorly, but that doesn’t mean they’re not wanted. Personally, Cranky villagers are my favorite. Although there is a lot of working in gaining their friendship, it’s ultimately rewarding when these difficult characters all of a sudden want to tell you about their out-of-touch perspectives, which can be funny.

Cranky characters work well with Normal or Lazy villagers, but will get offended if the Normal character says the wrong thing. However, Cranky villagers do outright clash with Sisterly characters because both personalities are stubborn and opinionated.

There are a total of 55 characters with the cranky personality. Characters such as Apollo, Dobie, Chief, and Fang manage to break the top 100 list only because we can collectively agree that they’re adorable. But there are so many more Cranky villagers to look for.

Cranky villagers include: Admiral, Agnus, Apollo, Avery, Boris, Boyd, Bruce, Butch, Buzz, Camofrog, Cesar, Chief, Chow, Croque, Curt, Cyd, Cyrano, Del, Dobie, Elvis, Fang, Frank, Gaston, Gonzo, Grizzly, Gruff, Hamphrey, Harry, Hopper, Ike, Kabuki, Knox, Limberg, Lobo, Monty, Murphy, Octavian, Peewee, Rasher, Ricky, Rizzo, Rocco, Rolf, Rooney, Roscoe, Spike, Static, Tom, T-Bone, Vladimir, Cic, Wart Jr., Walt, and Wolfgang.

Jock

There are only 55 jock villagers in the entire game, bringing immense energy to your island. However, these characters will also come off as being a bit full of themselves. They’re often lifting weights, talking about sports, and worried about their physical appearance. They tend to focus on themselves and don’t really talk about the other villagers on the island, making them a little more agreeable than the Cranky personality types.

These characters function as a sort of big brother on the island, letting other villagers come to them for advice and help. Jocks will also give you advice and try to get closer to you as a friend, which is a nice change of pace from the Cranky villagers. This personality type is one of the most common personality types in the series, popping up since the very first Animal Crossing game.

Jock personality types get along well with characters that are peppy, matching their hyper personalities and energy levels. Jock characters also get along well with Normal characters. However, these personality types may clash with villagers who are Lazy or Snooty personalities. Lazy characters do not understand the Jock’s energy, and Snooty villagers can be outright offended when the Jock asks the Snooty villager about their fitness.

Because of their personality and commonality, Jock personalities are well sought after. Some of the more popular Jock characters are Dom, Jay, Bill, and Kid Cat, but there are plenty to choose from.

Jock villagers include: Antonio, Axel, Bam, Biff, Bill (Duck), Billy (Goat), Boone, Boots, Buck, Bud, Coach, Cobb, Cousteau, Curly, Dom, Drift, Flip, Frobert, Genji, Goose, Hamlet, Iggly, Jay, Jitters, Mac, Mott, Kevin, Kid Cat, Kody, Louie, Lyman, Moose, Peck, Pierce, Poncho, Ribbot, Roald, Rod, Rory, Rowan, Rudy, Samson, Scoot, Sheldon, Sterling, Stinky, Sparro, Sprocket, Sly, Snake, Tad, Tank, Teddy, and Tybalt.

Lazy

Lazy personality types are some of the more relatable characters in the game. These characters’ interests include food and sitting around. These characters are the easiest for you to get along with and befriend because they’re laid-back and more relaxed than some of the other personality types in the game. What’s more, they are more confident in themselves and their laid-back lifestyle.

Lazy characters make up about 60 characters in the game, outpacing Cranky and Jock personality types in availability. These characters are easy to identify because they’ll mention seeing you in a dream or telling you a story that’s definitely made up.

These villagers will get along best with other Lazy characters as well as Peppy and Normal villagers. Jock characters tend to annoy the Lazy characters because of their high energy and constant need to do things. Lazy characters don’t need that.

Because of their abundance, Lazy characters make up a good number of most searched for villagers. Characters such as Punchy, Lucky, Zucker, and Sherb make up some of the most popular Lazy villagers that players want. But since this is a very common personality type, there are other Lazy animals you can search for.

Lazy villagers include: Al, Alfonso, Anchovy, Barold, Beau, Benedict, Benjamin, Big Top, Biskit, Bob, Bones, Boomer, Broccolo, Chester, Claude, Clay, Clyde, Cloe, Cranston, Cube, Deli, Derwin, Dizzy, Doc, Drago, Drake, Erik, Egbert, Elmer, Filbert, Hornsby, Hopkins, Hugh, Jacob, Jeremiah, Joey, Lucky, Marcel, Moe, Nate, Ozzie, Paolo, Papi, Prince, Puck, Pudge, Punchy, Raddle, Rex, Rodeo, Sherb, Simon, Spork, Stitches, Stu ,Tucker, Wade, Walker, Weber, and Zucker.

Smug

The newest personality trait to the Animal Crossing series is the Smug personality type. Because of its novelty, players are searching high and low for characters that are a little bit more full of themselves than others. These personality types will come off as polite, kind, and gentlemanlike but also a bit conceited. The funniest part about this character is how often they’re willing to flirt with you. It can be off-putting to have an animal flirt with you, but it also is definitely worth the joke.

These personality types get along well with Peppy, Normal, Lazy, and other Smug characters, making their interactions a bit more fun. However, these villagers will clash with Sisterly, Jock, and Cranky characters. The Sisterly characters really hate the Smug personality trait because of how Smug characters will flirt with them.

These personality types make up only 35 characters, making them one of the rarest personalities to find. Marshall, Raymond, and Julian are some of the characters with this personality type that players are looking for.

Smug villagers include: Beardo, Chadder, Chops, Colton, Curlos, Ed, Eugene, Graham, Hans, Henry, Hippeux, Huck, Jacques, Julian, Keaton, Ken, Kidd, Klaus, Kyle, Leopold, Lionel, Lopez, Lucha, Marshal, O’Hare, Olaf, Pietro, Phil, Quillson, Raymond, Rodney, Shep, Tex, and Zell

Normal

One of the original and most common personality types for characters is the Normal personality. These are female characters that are sweet to you and the other villagers of the island.

These characters are a little obsessed with cleanliness and hygiene but do not really show any concern for their physical appearance. Normal personality types can also be a little difficult to listen to, as they are more self-deprecating and appear to have lower self-worth than other characters. This can be seen in how they will be more prone to talking about other villagers rather than themselves.

These villagers will get along easiest with Smug, Lazy, and other Normal villagers on the island. They can even sometimes get along with the difficult Snooty personalities that are on your island, although they can both get miffed after a conversation together. These villagers will disagree with Cranky villagers though because the Normal character will be put off by the Cranky villager’s rude, arrogant, and in general sour nature.

Since there are 59 characters with this personality type, Normal characters are easy to find and are generally pretty cute. They also make up a good portion of the most wanted villagers list, including characters such as Flurry, Chevre, Coco, and Lolly.

Normal villagers include: Alice, Annalisa (Anteater), Aurora, Ava, Bea, Bertha, Bettina, Cally, Caroline, Carrie, Celia, Chevre, Coco, Daisy, Deena, Dora, Ellie, Eunice, Fauna, Flurry, Gala, Gayle, Gladys, Goldie, Jambette, June, Kiki, Kitt, Lily, Lolly, Lucy, Maggie, Maple, Margie, Marcie, Marina, Megan, Melba, Merengue, Midge, Mitzi, Molly, Nan, Nana, Norma, Olive, Peaches, Pekoe, Poppy, Rhonda, Sally, Sandy, Savannah, Skye, Stella, Sydney, Sylvana, Tia, and Vesta.

Peppy

Peppy characters are excessively friendly and excitable, making them one of the easiest female personality types to get along with. Although they can be a little annoying because they quickly apologize for anything they regret doing even if they did nothing wrong, these characters are heartwarming and kind to have on any island.

These characters will often contribute their energy levels to eating too much candy, having chipper, bouncy voices, and constantly cheering you on. This makes them one of the easiest personalities to get along with Smug, Normal, Lazy, Sisterly, and Jock characters. Although they will talk to everyone on the island, Peppy characters tend to have a difficult relationship with Snooty and Cranky characters because of their negative attitude.

Some of the more popular Peppy characters are Audie, Cookie, Merry, and Rosie. But there are about 50 Peppy personalities for you to choose from.

Peppy villagers inclue: Agent S, Anabelle, Anicotti, Apple, Audie, Bangle, Bella, Bianca, Bluebear, Bonbon, Bubbles, Bunnie, Candi, Carmen, Cheri, Chrissy, Cookie, Dotty, Gabi, Flora, Felicity, Freckles, Ketchup, Maddie, Merry, Nibbles, Pango, Pate, Patty, Peanut, Peggy, Penelope, Pinky, Piper, Pippy, Pompom, Puddles, Rosie, Ruby, Sprinkle, Tabby, Tangy, Truffles, Tammi, Twiggy, Tutu, Victoria, Wendy, and Winnie.

Sisterly (uchi)

Much like the Smug personality type, the Sisterly (or Uchi) personality is one of the newer personalities introduced into the series. The introduction of the Sisterly personality came with New Leaf, and New Horizons has added a few new characters to this list. Because this is a newer personality type and there only being 24 of these personalities currently in the game, players of New Horizons will actually start with a Sisterly character on their islands.

This personality type is very caring toward the player. Although they are blunt and straightforward, this personality type is nowhere near as vain than Snooty or Peppy villagers. Once you have managed to establish a relationship with a Sisterly character, they’ll start to give you tips on ways to relax and to fight. These characters will often offer to fight anyone that gives you trouble, give you medicine when you’re stung by bees, and in general show protective and caring tendencies toward you.

These characters get along well with Peppy, Smug, Lazy, Jock, and other Sisterly personalities. However, because of their tough nature, Sisterly characters will often clash with Cranky or Snooty villagers.

Some of the most popular Sisterly characters consist of Muffy, Cherry, and Pashmina. Hopefully, you’ll remember which Sisterly character you started with!

Sisterly villagers include: Agnes, Canberra, Charlise, Cherry, Dierdre, Diva, Flo, Frita, Fuchsia, Hazel, Katt, Mira, Muffy, Pashmina, Paula, Plucky, Phoebe, Reneigh, Renee, Rocket, Sylvia, Tammy, and Ursula.

Snooty

Snooty villagers will often act prideful or dismissive toward you when you first meet, but don’t let that put you off! These mature, level-headed characters can come off as self-centered but, once you get to know them, they often open up and offer players fashion advice, makeup tips, and their kindness in the way only Snooty characters can.

These villagers often appear wearing makeup and high-fashion clothing in an attempt to show themselves as being better than other characters. Honestly, this is one of the main reasons these personalities do not actually get along with other characters. Much like the male counterpart, Cranky personalities, Snooty characters do not get along with most of the other personality types. In fact, these characters may only get along with Peppy and Normal villagers, but even this has its limits. Although Peppy and Normal personalities may admire the Snooty villagers, they can be easily offended by some of the remarks and personality quirks of the Snooty villagers.

Although these characters can be difficult, there are quite a few of them that players really want to nab up. Ankha, Eloise, Freya, and Judy are a few Snoooty personalities that players love to have on their islands. And with about 55 of these characters to choose from, there is bound to be one Snooty personality that’s a match to your island.

Snooty villagers include: Alli, Amelia, Ankha, Annalise (Horse), Astrid, Baabara, Becky, Bitty, Blaire, Blanche, Bree, Broffina, Cashmere, Claudia, Cleo, Diana, Eloise, Ellie, Francine, Freya, Friga, Gloria, Gigi, Greta, Gwen, Judy, Julia, Kitty, Mathlida, Maella, Mallary, Mint, Miranda, Monique, Naomi, Olivia, Opal, Panchetti, Portia, Pecan, Soleil, Snooty, Purrl, Queenie, Robin, Tipper, Tiffany, Timbra, Tasha, Vivian, Violet, Velma, Whitney, Willow, and Yuka.

