The hitbox has been one of the more controversial aspects of Apex Legends, and Loba, the battle royale shooter’s latest character, has apparently not been spared from it.

Unlike other battle royale shooters that only differentiate between players through cosmetic upgrades, Apex Legends features a roster of characters, each with their own unique skills. However, this means that the Legends have different character models, as well as different hitboxes associated with them.

Wraith has maintained her top-ranked popularity in Apex Legends partly due to her hitbox, the smallest in the game, which combined with her skills, makes her a very elusive target. On the other hand, Caustic and Gibraltar, the two largest Legends in the game, had to be given the Fortified passive ability that reduces incoming damage by 10%, as they were very easy to hit due to their size.

Players may expect Respawn to have perfected the hitbox for Apex Legends by now, but apparently that is not the case, as a player has proven that there is something wrong with Loba’s hitbox.

In a post on the official Apex Legends subreddit, a player who goes by the name u/sant_priya uploaded a video that shows Loba receiving damage when shot outside of her torso area, both on the left and right. While it may not look like a major issue, the larger-than-expected hitbox for Loba may spell the difference between a near miss and a fatal shot.

Digital Trends has reached out to Respawn on the matter, and will update the article once we hear back. For now, it remains unclear if the developer is aware of the issue, and if a fix is on the way.

Apex Legends Season 5

Apex Legends is currently in Season 5, which, in addition to Loba as a new character, brought with it a destroyed Skull Town. The new season has also introduced the game’s first quest named The Broken Ghost, a new Battle Pass, and Ranked Series 4.

Loba is a master thief who is out for revenge against Revenant, who killed her family when she was young. She has a tactical ability that allows her to teleport by throwing her Jump Drive bracelet, a passive ability that reveals epic and legendary loot through walls, and an ultimate ability that teleports nearby loot towards players.

