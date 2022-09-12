 Skip to main content
Assassin’s Creed Mirage does not have an Adults Only rating or loot boxes

Giovanni Colantonio
By

After a weekend of confusion, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage does not currently have an Adults Only rating. The publisher chalks it up to a mistake and reaffirms that the game will not feature gambling, as an Xbox listing indicated.

Following Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward stream, fans noticed that the Xbox store page for Assassin’s Creed Mirage had an Adults Only rating attached to it. The rating came with some standard warnings, noting the game had intense violence, partial nudity, and more. What really caught players’ attention was the use of “Real Gambling” in the rating, which seemed to be what earned the game its AO rating.

We reached out to Ubisoft for clarity and the publisher states that the rating is simply an error. ““Following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for pre-orders with an Adults Only ESRB rating,” Ubisoft says. “While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or loot boxes are present in the game.”

While that makes sense given the rarity of AO ratings being handed out, there are some discrepancies with the statement. The AO rating didn’t just appear on pre-order pages for the game. Before the Ubisoft Forward preshow began, an Adults Only ESRB rating appeared on screen. At the time of writing, the Xbox page for the game still features the rating.

While it seems like there may have been more confusion behind the scenes than Ubisoft’s statement indicates, players seemingly won’t have to worry about loot boxes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage when it launches next year.

