Ubisoft has provided more information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which takes place in Baghdad and is set 20 years before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The open-world game will launch in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna.

The game’s new protagonist is named Basim. Originally born in Samarra, Basim goes from a cunning street thief to a master assassin with the help of his mentor, Roshan, played by Iranian-American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo. Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization called the Hidden Ones in its stronghold called Alamut. Here, Roshan takes Basim under her wing, making him her first true apprentice.

Ubisoft is offering a collector’s edition, which includes the deluxe version of the game, and a DLC pack inspired by the Prince of Persia series. It also comes with a steelbook case, a selected soundtrack, a figurine of Basim, a replica of Basim’s brooch, a map of Baghdad, and a digital art book. The whole package will cost $150.

Mirage wasn’t the only Assassin’s Creed title shown during the stream. Ubisoft also officially revealed three new installments of the franchise. Assassin’s Creed Codename: Jade is a mobile game set in China and includes a character customizer. Assassin’s Creed Codename: Red was also officially announced. It takes place in Japan, with development led by Ubisoft Quebec. The mysterious Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Hexe is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal.

While details on Hexe weren’t provided, it has been reported that it will take place during the Holy Roman Empire and will involve witch trials. Both Red and Hexe are reportedly not expected to release until at least early 2024.

