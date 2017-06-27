‘Assassin’s Creed Rebellion’ is a mobile strategy game with your favorite killers

Why it matters to you The Fallout Shelter blueprint seems like a perfect fit for Assassin's Creed, especially on mobile devices.

With murders, betrayals, and conflict being core pillars of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, “cute” probably is not the first word that comes to mind when describing it. But no one told that to Ubisoft and developer Behaviour Interactive, as Assassin’s Creed Rebellion adds an extra dose of adorable to the blood-spilling series.

Taking place in the 15th century, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion is a strategy role-playing game launching on both iOS and Android devices. Players must build up their own assassin brotherhood and manage a fortress — think Fallout Shelter but with even more killing — and they will be able to recruit more than 40 different assassins, including Ezio from Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations. Aguilar, whose story in the film Assassin’s Creed takes place during roughly the same time period, will also be available as a recruit.

“Set in Spain during the height of the Inquisition, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion lets you build out your Brotherhood HQ with new rooms that enable you to train your Assassins and craft new items and equipment,” Ubisoft said in the announcement. “As you level up your Brotherhood, additional rooms and other content become available, opening up new upgrade options.”

Rebellion‘s base-building interface bears quite a resemblance to Fallout Shelter, but it separates itself from Bethesda’s game by emphasizing missions that take place outside the headquarters. Assassins can take part in infiltration missions to gather resources, and completing story missions will unlock additional assassins to recruit. Other recruitable characters include Claudia Auditore da Firenze and Machiavelli, along with “more than 20” characters created exclusively for Rebellion.

Of course, Rebellion is not the only Assassin’s Creed game in the works. Much of the team behind Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag spent the last few years completely retooling the game, with major changes to combat, traversal, and character progression. The result is Assassin’s Creed Origins, which launches this October. It will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and will make use of the Xbox One X’s increased power.

No release date has been given for Assassin’s Creed Rebellion, but the game will arrive on Android platforms as well as iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.