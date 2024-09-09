 Skip to main content
How to access all secret exits in Astro Bot

Astro Bot rides on a PS5 controller.
Not only has Astro Bot shot its way up to become one of the best PlayStation 5 games, but it is also in the conversation for the best 3D platformer among the likes of Mario. Besides the great graphics, tight platforming, and creative levels and powers, there are tons of things to collect in each world. Bots are the most common, and puzzle pieces are a bit more rare, but it is the secret exits that will have you scratching your head. There are only 10 of these in the entire game, with two per nebula. If you want to collect every Trophy, you will need to track them all down, so we’ll point you in the right direction of every secret exit.

All secret exits in Astro Bot

As mentioned, there are 10 secret exits divided between each of the game’s five nebulas. We’ll go through each to show you where they are hidden.

Az-Tech Trail secret exit

A wall opening up in Astro Bot.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

As you progress with the snake gloves in this level, you will come to this room, where you need to use them to yank a red square out of the wall to spawn a bug you can use as a bounce pad to reach the upper area. Before you do, use it to punch all four of the torches on this wall to open it up and reveal the exit.

Creamy Canyon secret exit

Astro Bot in creamy canyon.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

When you come to the platform with the pig you need to spin and throw at an ice wall covered in sprinkles, first turn around and throw the pig backward at the block of ice on the platform with the puzzle piece inside. Go up and grab the piece, then use your charged spin to drill down to the secret exit.

Go-Go Archipelego! secret exit

Astro Bot on the beach.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

After you beat the Captain Pincher boss, look for where its claw falls to the right of the stage. Stand on the glowing blue X and use your spin to drill down to the secret exit.

Downsize Surprise secret exit

Astro Bot riding a bubble.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

After you leave the bedroom and go back outside, you will spot this green machine making bubbles. Shrink down and ride one of them all the way up to the tree branch and hop over to the exit.

Bathhouse Battle secret exit

Astro Bot on a cherry blossom tree.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Once you come to the area with the bath and rubber ducks, soak up the water and make a U-turn before going over the roof with the fire enemies and jumping across to the Torri gate. Hop on top of the tree and use your water to put out the burning chimney and drop inside.

Free Big Brother! secret exit

Astro Bot in the rain.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Right as you start this level, turn around and swim to the ruins in the water and jump on the middle platform. Lure the alien that spawns to the two side pillars to bait it into striking them with lightning. Once both have been hit, the door will open and reveal the secret exit.

Hieroglitch Pyramid secret exit

Astro bot in a treasure room.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Once you reach the normal end of this level, turn right and jump to the platform with jewels raining from above. You should then jump to a second one and clear the gems to reveal a wooden floor you can smash through. This will send you up to a wall you need to rub against to find the right block to push and get to the secret exit.

Balloon Breeze secret exit

Astro bot looking at a floating flower pot.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Once you get the octopus ability, grab the backpack and turn around to see a flower pot in the sky. Use the enemy to bounce as close as you can and float over. Clear away the leaves to find a lever you can pull to create a platform you can reach after cutting the bamboo. Use your hover to activate the circular pad to spawn the secret exit.

Djinny of the Lamp secret exit

Astro bot walking on an invisible platform.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

After beating the Djinny in this level and reaching the normal exit, turn around and climb up the wall behind you. Break the pot you find and you will see there is an invisible path ahead. Walk along and look below for stone markings that will glow as you walk over them. Use them to know where it is safe to jump until you can make it to the other side, catch a ride on the carpet, and get to the secret exit.

Frozen Meal secret exit

Astro bot making a big snowball.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Right at the end of the level, before the battle with the snowman boss, find the big snowball the penguins are making and roll it until it is as big as possible. Roll it into the slot on the nearby wall, climb up it, and pull the wire to turn on a vacuum you need to suck away all the ice bricks to get inside and reach the secret exit.

