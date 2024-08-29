All Trophies in Astro Bot

Ever since we got Astro’s Playroom bundled in with our PlayStation 5 consoles, we’ve fallen in love with the little robot. Now that he has a new, full-length game to explore, there’s even more reason to get excited. Unlike the rest of the best PS5 games we tend to get from first-party, Astro Bot is a colorful, bright, and whimsical platformer. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tougher challenges to go after, especially if you want to earn all the Trophies. If you want to see just how tough getting this Platinum will be, we’ve got the details on how you can earn every Trophy.

Note: Spoilers ahead. Some Trophy descriptions will spoil some locations, mechanics, bosses, and more.

All Astro Bot Trophies

Here are all 44 Trophies in Astro Bot, listed from Platinum all the way down to Bronze, and what you need to do to complete them.