All Trophies in Astro Bot

Ever since we got Astro’s Playroom bundled in with our PlayStation 5 consoles, we’ve fallen in love with the little robot. Now that he has a new, full-length game to explore, there’s even more reason to get excited. Unlike the rest of the best PS5 games we tend to get from first-party, Astro Bot is a colorful, bright, and whimsical platformer. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tougher challenges to go after, especially if you want to earn all the Trophies. If you want to see just how tough getting this Platinum will be, we’ve got the details on how you can earn every Trophy.
Note: Spoilers ahead. Some Trophy descriptions will spoil some locations, mechanics, bosses, and more.
All Astro Bot Trophies
Here are all 44 Trophies in Astro Bot, listed from Platinum all the way down to Bronze, and what you need to do to complete them.
|Astro-nomical! (Platinum)
|Earned all trophies. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!
|A Lot To Process (Gold)
|Saved the CPU Kid
|The Golden Bot (Gold)
|Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue
|Unforgettable! (Silver)
|Recovered the Mothership’s Memory
|Solid Performance (Silver)
|Recovered the Mothership’s SSD
|Doing It For You (Silver)
|Recovered the Mothership’s GPU
|Keep It Cool (Silver)
|Recovered the Mothership’s Cooling Fan
|Take Cover! (Silver)
|Recovered the Mothership’s Protection Covers
|Monkey See, Monkey Rescue (Silver)
|Rescued all Bots in Gorilla Nebula
|Tentacular Spectacular (Silver)
|Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System
|Fangs Very Much! (Silver)
|Rescued all Bots in Serpent Starway
|Nowhere To Hide (Silver)
|Rescued all Bots in Camo Cosmos
|Back To The Nest (Silver)
|Rescued all Bots in Feather Cluster
|Lost And Found (Silver)
|Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy
|Licence To Spend (Silver)
|Opened the Gatcha Lab
|Animal Attraction (Silver)
|Opened the Safari Park
|Splash My Dash (Silver)
|Opened the Dual Speeder Garage
|Time For A Change (Silver)
|Opened the Changing Room
|Monumental Achievement (Silver)
|Unlocked the Golden Statue
|Money Well Spent (Silver)
|Earned 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab
|One Bot Down… (Bronze)
|Rescued your first Bot
|A Puzzling Start (Bronze)
|Found your first Puzzle Piece
|First Prize (Bronze)
|Collected your first Gatcha from the Gatcha Lab
|Strike A Pose! (Bronze)
|Took a picture at a Photo Spot
|SingStars (Bronze)
|Witnessed all ship parts singing together in Crash Site
|What Is He Saying? (Bronze)
|Splashed Papa Tree’s face during his song
|Um Jammy Slammy (Bronze)
|Successfully dunked the basketball in Construction Derby
|Net Profit (Bronze)
|Caught a gold butterfly in Apes On The Loose
|Eyes Of The All-Father (Bronze)
|Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot Of War
|The Lost Eggacy (Bronze)
|Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding
|What A Trip! (Bronze)
|Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster
|Double Dug-in (Bronze)
|Took out two Wormys at the same time
|Time To Cash In! (Bronze)
|Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino
|Jumping Through Hoops (Bronze)
|Leapt through the ring in Bubbling Under
|Thick As Thieves (Bronze)
|Captured a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site
|Thaw, God of Thunder! (Bronze)
|Froze a hammer-wielding deity with the axe in Crash Site
|Royally Stuck (Bronze)
|Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site
|Let’s Twist Again (Bronze)
|Busted a move with an iconic marsupial in Crash Site
|Deep-Pocket Dragon (Bronze)
|Made a tough guy drop all of his items in Crash Site
|KO! (Bronze)
|Picked a fight with two street fighting warriors in Crash Site
|Wall Buster (Bronze)
|Broke up a Bot Wall
|Keep It Together! (Bronze)
|Knocked a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing
|Bot Bot Revolution (Bronze)
|Danced with 100 Bots in Crash Site
|At The Top Of My Game (Bronze)
|Made it to the top of the Mothership