All Trophies in Astro Bot

Astro Bot wears a dog backpack.
Ever since we got Astro’s Playroom bundled in with our PlayStation 5 consoles, we’ve fallen in love with the little robot. Now that he has a new, full-length game to explore, there’s even more reason to get excited. Unlike the rest of the best PS5 games we tend to get from first-party, Astro Bot is a colorful, bright, and whimsical platformer. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tougher challenges to go after, especially if you want to earn all the Trophies. If you want to see just how tough getting this Platinum will be, we’ve got the details on how you can earn every Trophy.

Note: Spoilers ahead. Some Trophy descriptions will spoil some locations, mechanics, bosses, and more.

All Astro Bot Trophies

Astro Bot and its PlayStation character cameos, which include Aloy and Nathan Drake on the right.
Here are all 44 Trophies in Astro Bot, listed from Platinum all the way down to Bronze, and what you need to do to complete them.

Astro-nomical! (Platinum) Earned all trophies. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!
A Lot To Process (Gold) Saved the CPU Kid
The Golden Bot (Gold) Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue
Unforgettable! (Silver) Recovered the Mothership’s Memory
Solid Performance (Silver) Recovered the Mothership’s SSD
Doing It For You (Silver) Recovered the Mothership’s GPU
Keep It Cool (Silver) Recovered the Mothership’s Cooling Fan
Take Cover! (Silver) Recovered the Mothership’s Protection Covers
Monkey See, Monkey Rescue (Silver) Rescued all Bots in Gorilla Nebula
Tentacular Spectacular (Silver) Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System
Fangs Very Much! (Silver) Rescued all Bots in Serpent Starway
Nowhere To Hide (Silver) Rescued all Bots in Camo Cosmos
Back To The Nest (Silver) Rescued all Bots in Feather Cluster
Lost And Found (Silver) Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy
Licence To Spend (Silver) Opened the Gatcha Lab
Animal Attraction (Silver) Opened the Safari Park
Splash My Dash (Silver) Opened the Dual Speeder Garage
Time For A Change (Silver) Opened the Changing Room
Monumental Achievement (Silver) Unlocked the Golden Statue
Money Well Spent (Silver) Earned 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab
One Bot Down… (Bronze) Rescued your first Bot
A Puzzling Start (Bronze) Found your first Puzzle Piece
First Prize (Bronze) Collected your first Gatcha from the Gatcha Lab
Strike A Pose! (Bronze) Took a picture at a Photo Spot
SingStars (Bronze) Witnessed all ship parts singing together in Crash Site
What Is He Saying? (Bronze) Splashed Papa Tree’s face during his song
Um Jammy Slammy (Bronze) Successfully dunked the basketball in Construction Derby
Net Profit (Bronze) Caught a gold butterfly in Apes On The Loose
Eyes Of The All-Father (Bronze) Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot Of War
The Lost Eggacy (Bronze) Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding
What A Trip! (Bronze) Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster
Double Dug-in (Bronze) Took out two Wormys at the same time
Time To Cash In! (Bronze) Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino
Jumping Through Hoops (Bronze) Leapt through the ring in Bubbling Under
Thick As Thieves (Bronze) Captured a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site
Thaw, God of Thunder! (Bronze) Froze a hammer-wielding deity with the axe in Crash Site
Royally Stuck (Bronze) Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site
Let’s Twist Again (Bronze) Busted a move with an iconic marsupial in Crash Site
Deep-Pocket Dragon (Bronze) Made a tough guy drop all of his items in Crash Site
KO! (Bronze) Picked a fight with two street fighting warriors in Crash Site
Wall Buster (Bronze) Broke up a Bot Wall
Keep It Together! (Bronze) Knocked a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing
Bot Bot Revolution (Bronze) Danced with 100 Bots in Crash Site
At The Top Of My Game (Bronze) Made it to the top of the Mothership

