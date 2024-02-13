 Skip to main content
Save $200 on the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming system

Gamers will likely appreciate this deal, particularly gamers who love the Nintendo Switch ergonomics or portable gaming in general. It sees the Asus ROG Ally with Z1 processor and 512GB of storage discounted to $400 at Best Buy. While this may still seem pricey, it’s an impressive discount of $200 from the device’s regular price of $600. It packs a lot of punch as well, and with Best Buy including free shipping with a purchase, it’s one of the better gaming console deals you’ll find today.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1

There are a couple of models of the ROG Ally, with the Asus ROG Ally Z1 being the more affordable option and this Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model having some additional performance specs. We consider both models among the best handheld gaming PCs, though this Z1 model offers a ton of value with a lower price point than the Z1 Extreme. The Z1 model packs a powerful 6-core processor that can process 2.8 teraflops of computational power. This is incredibly impressive for a handheld device, as is the included 512GB of storage space, which should be plenty for housing most peoples game libraries.

And all of the best PC games are in play with the Asus ROG Ally Z1, as it allows you to game on almost any platform. This includes Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Android apps. Any platform that can play Windows games can be played on the ROG Ally, in fact, including cloud gaming services. The ROG Ally has a 1080p Full HD display for immersion even on the go, and fast-charging technology will take you from a dead battery to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes should you happen to run it dry while out in the world. You won’t have to worry about overheating either, as ROG Intelligent Cooling keeps the ROG Ally Z1 cool and performing at peak capability.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 typically costs $600, but it’s marked down to $400 with this deal at Best Buy. This makes for $200 in savings, and free shipping is included with a purchase. If it’s in stock at your nearest Best Buy you can even pick it up in-store the same day you purchase.

