Atlus released a new trailer for the upcoming game previously known as Persona 5 R, revealing that it will be titled Persona 5 The Royal and will feature a new female character.

The trailer was rolled out after Stars and Ours, a special episode of Persona 5: The Animation that features the final battle between the Phantom Thieves of Hearts and the politician Masayoshi Shido. It reveals the game’s official title, and it appears to be a PlayStation 4 exclusive just like Persona 5.

Atlus said in December that it would reveal information about a new project in March, and while the developer did not specifically mention the Persona 5 R title, it was taken from the game’s official website.

Persona 5 The Royal has now been revealed, and the mysterious female character in the trailer is now raising speculation on her identity left and right. The redhead is shown standing in the middle of Shibuya Square, and her clothes mean that she is a student at Shujin Academy, where most of the Phantom Thieves go to school. Unfortunately, not much else could be confirmed.

“I think helping people is a wonderful thing, but if I had to say, I don’t like them. I don’t think the Phantom Thieves’ methods will make the world a better place or help anyone. In the end, I feel like you can only solve that yourself,” the girl says in the trailer, according to a translation by Gematsu.

Atlus has previously rolled out re-releases for its Persona games, with Persona 3 FES, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden adding new content to Persona 3 and Persona 4. Most of the speculation is that Persona 5 The Royal will follow the same formula of repackaging Persona 5 with additional content.

From the new character’s dialogue, it appears that she will be an antagonist to the Phantom Thieves, so she will likely not be a female version of the Persona 5 main character like option presented in Persona 3 Portable.

There is also the speculation that Persona 5 The Royal will be a direct sequel to Persona 5, with the new character forming her own group to match up against the Phantom Thieves.

Atlus said that it will reveal more information about Persona 5 The Royal on April 24 at the Persona Super Live: P-Sound Street 2019: Welcome to No. Q Theater concert, which appears to be a celebration for the upcoming Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth.