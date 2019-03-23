Digital Trends
Gaming

Atlus reveals Persona 5 The Royal, teases mysterious new female character

Aaron Mamiit
By

Atlus released a new trailer for the upcoming game previously known as Persona 5 R, revealing that it will be titled Persona 5 The Royal and will feature a new female character.

The trailer was rolled out after Stars and Ours, a special episode of Persona 5: The Animation that features the final battle between the Phantom Thieves of Hearts and the politician Masayoshi Shido. It reveals the game’s official title, and it appears to be a PlayStation 4 exclusive just like Persona 5.

Atlus said in December that it would reveal information about a new project in March, and while the developer did not specifically mention the Persona 5 R title, it was taken from the game’s official website.

Persona 5 The Royal has now been revealed, and the mysterious female character in the trailer is now raising speculation on her identity left and right. The redhead is shown standing in the middle of Shibuya Square, and her clothes mean that she is a student at Shujin Academy, where most of the Phantom Thieves go to school. Unfortunately, not much else could be confirmed.

“I think helping people is a wonderful thing, but if I had to say, I don’t like them. I don’t think the Phantom Thieves’ methods will make the world a better place or help anyone. In the end, I feel like you can only solve that yourself,” the girl says in the trailer, according to a translation by Gematsu.

Atlus has previously rolled out re-releases for its Persona games, with Persona 3 FES, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden adding new content to Persona 3 and Persona 4. Most of the speculation is that Persona 5 The Royal will follow the same formula of repackaging Persona 5 with additional content.

From the new character’s dialogue, it appears that she will be an antagonist to the Phantom Thieves, so she will likely not be a female version of the Persona 5 main character like option presented in Persona 3 Portable.

There is also the speculation that Persona 5 The Royal will be a direct sequel to Persona 5, with the new character forming her own group to match up against the Phantom Thieves.

Atlus said that it will reveal more information about Persona 5 The Royal on April 24 at the Persona Super Live: P-Sound Street 2019: Welcome to No. Q Theater concert, which appears to be a celebration for the upcoming Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth allied races guide
nintendo outlines many activities in labo vr kit discover toy con garage
Gaming

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit has a ton of games you can play with starting April 12

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit has a plethora of games to play after you're done building the Toy-Cons. From an on-rails alien shooter to a deep sea photography adventure, here's what you can play with Labo: VR Kit. You can even make your own games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Bangalore | Apex Legends: Character Guide (Classes, Abilities, and Tier List)
Gaming

Here's our Champion's guide to picking the best character in Apex Legends

Apex Legends' use of heroes with different abilities helps separate it from other battle royale games. To help you choose your legend, we've put together a legend guide detailing their abilities, strengths, and weaknesses.
Posted By Steven Petite
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
sekiro shadows die twice how to break an enemys posture sekiroposturefeatured
Gaming

How to break Posture and deal a Shinobi Deathblow in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an incredibly difficult game, and managing the Posture system is a key part of improving and tackling the latest From Software title's most challenging sections.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sekiro shadows die twice sparks
Gaming

Here's what we know about the Dark Souls developer's next game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer From Software. Here is everything we know about the new game, including its setting and combat changes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia stadia rtx gtc 20192
Computing

Nvidia faces attacks from AMD, Intel, and even Google. Should it be worried?

Nvidia announced an expanded array of RTX server solutions designed to leverage the power of ray-tracing at GTC 2019. The effort will help Nvidia take on Google's Stadia in game streaming with GeForce Now, and the company's investments in…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
every exclusive game in the epic games store
Gaming

Here's a look at how the Epic Games Store is sizing up to the competition

The Epic Games Store has picked up exclusives left and right since its launch last December. From AAA games like The Division 2 to wonderful indies like Hades, the Epic Games store has an impressive library of exclusives.
Posted By Steven Petite
xbox one x 4k resolution list glamour shot
Gaming

Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One

You can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One from Newegg. Eight different bundles are available for this deal, so you can walk away with Sekiro and another game such as The Division 2 or Anthem.
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice beginners guide sekiroprosthetic
Gaming

Master Shinobi combat with our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice beginner's guide

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the hardest games of the generation, and it can be overwhelming, even for those who have played From Software's other games. Here is what you need to know to get started.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Gaming

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Horde and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Whether you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we've got a guide to help you unlock every allied race that's coming in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Computing

How 5G networks will make low-latency game streaming a reality

Faster speeds and more bandwidth are some of the many promises that 5G can deliver, but for gamers, the most important thing is low latency. To achieve low latency, carriers like AT&T and Verizon are exploring hybrid models for game…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nintendo labo vr kit review hands on feat
Product Review

Nintendo’s Labo VR Kit may look silly, but it really works

During our hands-on with the Nintendo Labo VR Kit, fears of a gimmicky product from Nintendo were quickly dispelled. While not a direct competitor to Oculus or HTCs own headsets, Labo VR brings a clever, new way to experience VR that makes…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Gaming

PlayStation does the smart thing, stops selling digital codes at physical stores

Sony will no longer offer PlayStation digital full-game downloads at retail stores. The game downloads will now only be available directly from the PlayStation Network's own digital store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin