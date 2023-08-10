How to change your dice skin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Even though your PC or console will be handling all the behind-the-scenes math, Baldur's Gate 3 still wants you to feel like you're playing a classic Dungeons and Dragons experience. To that end, you will still get to roll a digital D20 for important skill checks during your quests through the Forgotten Realms. If you're a little superstitious about how your rolls go, you may want to pick out a more "lucky"-feeling die to do your rolls. While you can't substitute in the trusty D20 you bring to your tabletop games, you can at least change the appearance of your in-game dice skins. Here's how to add a little personal touch to your die in Baldur's Gate 3.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Reach any check that prompts a dice roll

How to change your dice skin

The unfortunate part about changing your dice skin is that you can only do it at very specific moments in the game and at no other time. If you miss one of these chances, you'll have to wait for the next one.

Step 1: Play normally until you come across a skill check that brings up the dice-rolling screen.

Step 2: Look to the bottom right of the screen for an icon you can select called Customize Dice.

Step 3: Selecting this will bring up a menu where you can swap out your dice skin for any others you have available.

Step 4: Depending on which version of the game you have, you will have access to different skins. As of now, there are no ways to get more dice skins in-game, so your options are limited based on your version.

