 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to change your ship’s name in Helldivers 2

Jesse Lennox
By

The most important part of any ship has to be its name. In Helldivers 2, you’re fortunate enough to get a vessel all of your own right away, meaning you need to come up with a name on the spot from the available presets. If you’re unprepared, you might enter something that you end up wishing you could change, but there isn’t an obvious way to edit your choice after it’s been made. In other games, you might need to spend some currency like Warbonds or Super Credits to alter something like this, but that’s not the case here. Once you know the trick, you can alter your ship’s name whenever you wish.

How to change your ship’s name

Changing a ship's name in Helldivers 2.
Arrowhead

Changing your ship’s name takes no time at all in Helldivers 2. Just go over to the Ship Management station on the left side of the bridge. Interact with the terminal and you will be on the Destroyer tab, which has all your ship’s stats, by default. On the right, you can see the option to Change Ship Name above the Ship Log. Just press Square here if you’re on PlayStation 5 or R on PC to open up the prompt to choose whichever combination of words your heart desires for your defender of Super Earth. Simply apply the changes when you’re happy and get back to spreading some Democracy!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to kill Chargers in Helldivers 2
A soldier fighting a bile spewer in Helldivers 2.

If you thought Helldivers 2 would get any easier as you made it deeper into the game, think again. Even if you've unlocked most or all of the game's weapons, that doesn't mean a massive monster can't come out of nowhere and flatten you in mere seconds. The first time you encounter a Charger, that's probably what will happen.

These massive beasts may seem impossible to take down by themselves, but when you add in all the regular enemies that tend to surround them, not even a full squad of capable soldiers would stand a chance. We'll help you crack this monster's armor and stop any Charger dead in its tracks.
How to kill Chargers

Read more
How to fix Helldivers 2 matchmaking issues
Co-op gameplay of Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 has already become a huge success, with tons of soldiers ready to spread democracy across Super Earth. With such a heavy emphasis on co-op play, matchmaking issues are far worse than any bug or robot you could encounter. As is all too common these days, Helldivers 2 players have been experiencing some issues where matchmaking is failing to join lobbies. While we wait as developer Arrowhead works diligently on correcting the issue officially, there may be some tactics you can try to get yourself back into the action.
How to fix matchmaking issues
Before offering some potential solutions, know that these are workarounds and not official remedies to the problem. Arrowhead has stated in its official Discord that it is aware of the problems and is working on a fix. However, if you just can't wait to get back to blasting bugs with your pals, here are some methods some players have found success with.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Helldivers/comments/1ami79d/helldivers_2_matchmaking_workaround_easy/

Read more
How to get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded
A player character on a mountain in Enshrouded.

Once you get beyond the early and mid-game crafting options in Enshrouded, the types of materials you will need will only get more difficult to get your hands on. One particularly useful item you will want to craft often is leather, which you will need something called Ammonia Glands to create. Considering leather is necessary for upgrading your inventory space to the highest level, everyone will want to get their hands on it.

Being glands, you can probably predict that Ammonia Glands will drop from an enemy, which is true. However, what the enemy is and where to find them is a bit trickier.
How to get Ammonia Glands

Read more