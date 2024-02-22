The most important part of any ship has to be its name. In Helldivers 2, you’re fortunate enough to get a vessel all of your own right away, meaning you need to come up with a name on the spot from the available presets. If you’re unprepared, you might enter something that you end up wishing you could change, but there isn’t an obvious way to edit your choice after it’s been made. In other games, you might need to spend some currency like Warbonds or Super Credits to alter something like this, but that’s not the case here. Once you know the trick, you can alter your ship’s name whenever you wish.

How to change your ship’s name

Changing your ship’s name takes no time at all in Helldivers 2. Just go over to the Ship Management station on the left side of the bridge. Interact with the terminal and you will be on the Destroyer tab, which has all your ship’s stats, by default. On the right, you can see the option to Change Ship Name above the Ship Log. Just press Square here if you’re on PlayStation 5 or R on PC to open up the prompt to choose whichever combination of words your heart desires for your defender of Super Earth. Simply apply the changes when you’re happy and get back to spreading some Democracy!

