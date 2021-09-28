  1. Gaming

Battlefield 2042’s open beta starts next week. Here’s when you can play

By

Following a four-week delay of Battlefield 2042, Battlefield fans now have something to look forward to in October. While the game isn’t releasing next month, its open beta is. On October 8 and 9, players across all of the game’s supported platforms will be able to give Battlefield 2042, along with its 128-player game mode on next-gen consoles and PC, a first try.

Battlefield 2042‘s open beta can be preloaded starting on October 5 and be played by anyone all day long on October 8 and 9, giving players two full days to get as much Battlefield 2042 in as they can. An additional early access beta will also be available for anyone who pre-orders the game or is subscribed to EA Play. Those users will get two extra days of Battlefield 2042‘s beta, starting first thing on October 6.

Regardless of when they get into Battlefield 2042‘s beta, players will be getting access to the same content. Four of the game’s specialists will be available, although just the Conquest match type will be playable. The beta will also seemingly limit players to just one map, Orbital, which places them around the site of a rocket launch.

While Battlefield 2042‘s launch is closing in, there’s still a decent bit we don’t know about the game. Two of its game modes have been revealed so far, All-Out War and Battlefield Portal, but a third still remains a mystery.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

