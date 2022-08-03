Everything announced at Behaviour Beyond

Dead by Daylight put Behaviour Interactive on the map in 2016, and it has consistently supported it with frequent new content. As a result, though, it’s been Behaviour’s main focus recently outside of a recently released Jurassic World mobile game. That’s why I was quite excited to see what it had in store with Behaviour Beyond, a presentation highlighting several new upcoming games from the Canadian game developer.



Digital Trends got an early look at the games featured in Behaviour Beyond games and saw a diverse lineup of multiplayer games (and a dating sim) that all felt very different from Dead by Daylight. If you missed the presentation or are just curious about what Behaviour Interactive showed, this is everything featured during Behaviour Beyond.

Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker is the next game directly developed and published by Behaviour Interactive. It’s a unique user-generated content game where players make massive trap-and-enemy-filled bases for other players to plunder in a post-apocalyptic world. Getting through a base seems quite hard, as players will have limited weapons, tools, and abilities at their disposal to take out enemies and traps as they try to obtain genetic material stored within each base.

The base-building system also looks pretty robust, as players can build and customize each part of their base. During a hands-off demo, I saw one base that looked like a Viking Ship. All bases have to have a traversable path to the genetic material before it can be posted online. However, basebuilders can still make their bases quite difficult and can even view other players’ plundering attempts to see what they can change to make it more challenging.

It’s still asymmetrical but not a direct PvP game, making it more appealing to me than Dead by Daylight. I’ll definitely check Meet Your Maker out when it releases for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2023. It’s also getting a closed test later this month, and players can sign up for that on the game’s website.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is out soon on Steam and lets you date four Dead by Daylight characters: The Huntress, The Trapper, The Wrath, and The Spirit. It plays out in typical dating game sim fashion, as players romance them on Murderer’s Island, and every dialogue choice influences what they think of you. Each relationship has multiple endings, whether that’s true love or a more spiteful split.

It definitely looks like a tongue-in-cheek and inherently hilarious experience, but Behaviour Interactive Head of Partnerships Mathieu Cote told Digital Trends that developer Psyop and Behaviour Interactive still took this project seriously during development. “The biggest challenge for us was to make sure it never turned into a joke,” he said.

“It had to stand on its own as a valid visual novel. Like our friends at Psyop say, the gimmick is that there is no gimmick, and that’s how we made sure all the characters are treated with respect and that the situations are well-though out, and the choices are significant.” Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim launches soon for PC.

Flippin Misfits

One of the brand new projects revealed during Behaviour Beyond is Flippin Misfits, a four-player competitive multiplayer game where players float and fight around a space station. Players can constantly swap the gravity though, giving them a full 360 degrees of movement options at any given moment. It will launch on Steam this September.

Project S

The most intriguing announcement of the Behaviour Beyond show is Project S. This still unnamed title is a puzzle game but also an open-world fantasy game where players can explore a mystical world as they solve puzzles. Developer Lunarch Studios even promises that the game will feature cooperative multiplayer modes, though we haven’t seen them in action yet.

It’s an odd mix but also makes Project S a grand RPG-like sense of scope and progression not normally seen within the puzzle game genre. Project S has a 2023 release window and is only confirmed for Steam at this time.

Updates for Dead by Daylight and Jurassic World Primal Ops

Of course, while this presentation showed a lot more than just Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive didn’t ignore its popular games. Jurassic World Primal Ops got a dev diary, but more importantly, Dead by Daylight is getting a new Resident Evil-themed update. Project W will be the second Resident Evil-themed chapter coming to Dead by Daylight, and it will add Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong as survivors, Albert Wesker as a killer called The Mastermind, and a reworked version of the Raccoon City Police Department map.

This update will go into testing soon and be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia when it releases.

