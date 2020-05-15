The best armor in BOTW, and where to find it

Nearly everything is against you in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. From the cold weather to lightning and enemies of all types, you’ll want to come prepared with the best armor for any situation. There are so many to choose from, though. How do you know which armor is best?

We’ve compiled a list of the best armor in Breath of the Wild so you don’t have to complete as many field tests.

Snowquill outfit

You aren’t going to get far in Breath of the Wild without gear that protects you from cold weather. We recommend the Snowquill armor set. This will prevent you from freezing to death and will make you look stylish in the process. The set is “lined with Rito feathers” to help you retain body heat. The nice thing is that it’s relatively easy and inexpensive to obtain. Wearing all three pieces of armor will grant you a set bonus, so it’s usually a good idea to complete each set.

Simply purchase the set from Rito Village for 2,150 rupees, and you’ll be ready to take on the cold. Its starting stats are also decent and can be upgraded as long as you have the materials.

Rubber armor

If you’ve been thorough while exploring, you’ve probably come across areas with heavy rain and lightning. Dealing with rain is annoying enough, but when you add lightning to the mix, it’s almost impossible to progress. That’s where the Rubber armor set comes in. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy to obtain as some of the other pieces of gear on this list. There are three quests you must complete in order to gain access to the full set.

To obtain the Helm, complete the Thunder Magnet Side Quest located in Lakeside Stable. This requires you to remove a woodcutter’s axe at the top of a stable to stop lightning from striking it. The Rubber armor is acquired by completing the Trial of Thunder Shrine Quest in the Toh Yasha shrine. It’s located west of the Ridgeland Tower. Finally, the Rubber tights are found by finishing A Song of Storms Shrine Quest given to you at the Qukah Nata shrine. You’ll find this one to the east of Faron Tower, just south of Calora Lake.

Flamebreaker armor

Much like the Snowquill and Rubber sets, you’ll absolutely want to use the Flamebreaker armor when traveling through fire and lava. The majority of Death Mountain is ridden with lava, so you’ll want to come prepared with heat-resistant equipment before exploring. You earn this set by completing the Fireproof Lizard Roundup Side Quest, which is found in the Southern Mine.

This quest requires you to collect 10 Fireproof Lizards and return them to Kima. Once you’ve completed the quest, you can purchase the set from the armor shop in Goron City for a whopping 3,300 rupees.

Zora armor

Throughout your journey in Breath of the Wild, you’ll find yourself needing to swim, sometimes upstream, to get where you need to go. That’s why it’s always best to be equipped with the Zora armor set, which increases your swim speed and lets you swim directly up waterfalls. You’ll get the Zora armor from King Dorephan as part of the Divine Beast Vah Ruta quest.

The Zora helm is found at the bottom of Toto Lake, northeast of Zora’s Domain. Use magnesis to pull it up. As for the Zora Greaves, you’ll have to show Laflat a photo of a red-maned lynel as part of the Lynel Safari Side Quest. Once you do, you’ll obtain the last piece of the Zora armor set.

Climbing set

You’ll be doing a lot of climbing in this game. In fact, it’s one of the most iconic and memorable features of the game, thanks to the stamina mechanic and ability to climb nearly everything. To improve your climbing experience, get the Climbing set, which increases your climbing speed. This does wonders when trying to scale huge cliffs — especially if your stamina stat is low. The Climber bandana is earned by completing the Timing is Critical Shrine Quest in the Ree Dahee Shrine. You’ll find it in Dueling Peaks.

The Climbing gear is found inside the Chass Qeta Shrine, on Tenoko Island. This island is east of East Necluda in the Necluda Sea. The Climbing boots are just north of that in the Tano O’ah Shrine, part of the Tahno O’ah’s Blessing Shrine Quest.

Ancient armor

Arguably the best armor set in the game is the Ancient armor, which reduces damage taken from ancient weaponry and has high damage-resistance in general. Plus, it looks super stylish. Gaining it is not complicated, but it will take some time. You need to complete the Robbie’s Research Side Quest, found at the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab towards the very northeast of the map, just below Lomei Labyrinth Island.

The full set is available to purchase in Akkala Ancient Tech Lab for 6,000 total, but you’ll need to trade Ancient materials to gain access to it. Finding these materials will come naturally while completing shrines. Be sure to collect 60 Ancient Gears, five Ancient Screws, five Ancient Shafts, five Ancient Screws, and nine Ancient Cores for the full set. While you’re at it, you might want to consider buying other Ancient gear from the same location, like the spear and bow.

Armor of the Wild

Perhaps you want to go with a more classic look. If so, the Armor of the Wild will suit your needs, but be prepared to put in a lot of work to obtain it. This set is rewarded to you after completing all 120 shrines in the entire game. It’s given as part of the A Gift from the Monks Side Quest after you’ve finished all the shrines.

Once you visit the Forgotten Temple, you’ll be tasked with getting past multiple Guardians, with the three chests containing the armor set at the end of this area. The main draw of the Armor of the Wild is that it grants you the Master Sword Beam Up, increasing the effectiveness of long-ranged attacks from the Master Sword while at full health.

Tingle’s costume

As silly as it looks, Tingle’s costume is actually quite useful. It grants you a Night Speed Up boost, and you’ll get some interesting looks from the townsfolk. Plus, who wouldn’t want to pay homage to the wacky fairy himself?

To get it, you must have The Master Trials DLC, which is part of the Season Pass. Once you’ve downloaded it, you’ll have access to the EX Treasure: Fairy Clothes Side Quest, which, upon completion, will grant you the full set. Tingle’s Hood is found in the Exchange Ruins, the shirt is located in the Castle Town Prison, and you’ll find the tights in the Mabe Village Ruins. Use magnesis to get your hands on the chests that contain each piece.

Phantom armor

In yet another piece of DLC armor, you’ll need The Master Trials DLC to gain access to the Phantom Armor Set. Fans of Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks might remember this costume from those games, but the real draw is the attack boost you’re granted while wearing it. After you’ve downloaded the DLC, complete the EX Treasure: Twilight Relic Side Quest to earn this set.

The Phantom Helmet is found in the Coliseum Ruins after defeating a powerful lynel. Make sure you come prepared when taking it on. You’ll find the Phantom Greaves in the Hyrule Garrison Ruins by some guardians, while the Phantom Armor is located in the Sacred Ground Ruins.

Phantom Ganon set

Is there anything more intimidating than dressing up as the evil Ganon? You can wear the full Phantom Ganon set, as long as you have The Campion’s Ballad DLC. To acquire the set, you’ll need to finish the EX Treasure: Dark Armor Side Quest by completing a little scavenger hunt. This set gives a tremendous boost to your stealth stat and has high defense — perfect for sneaking up on those hard-to-kill enemies.

Getting your hands on the Phantom Ganon set is easy. Locate Ganon Skull just south of Corta Lake, the Ganon Armor in a river north of Sarjon Woods, and the Greaves near some broken statues on the west side of Ebara Forest.

Majora’s Mask

Majora’s Mask isn’t a full armor set, but its effects are just as useful. Aside from how cool it looks, you’ll want to put this on to prevent certain enemies from attacking you. These include Bokoblins, Lizalfos, Lynels, and Moblins. When you approach those enemies while wearing the mask, they will not be hostile, making it a great way to move around without being bothered. You’ll still provoke Chu Chu, Keese, Octorocks, and Wizzrobes.

To obtain it, you must have The Master of Trials DLC, which is part of the game’s Season Pass. You can purchase it for $19.99 from the eShop. Once you do so, you’ll be introduced to the EX Treasure: Ancient Mask Side Quest. The mask is buried at Kolomo Garrison Ruins, just north of the Forest of Time.

