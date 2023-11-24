 Skip to main content
PS5 Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories

Albert Bassili
Digital Trends Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals
Black Friday is officially here. While we’ve been seeing some nice PS5 Black Friday deals trickle out over the last week, the big ones are just dropping today. These are mostly discounts on bundles, but they can get you a free game with your new console. If you’re looking for more ways to spend money on PlayStation stuff, check out the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals. You’ll need to room for all the games you buy this week.

Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
With the new PS5 model that is slimmer, now is the perfect time to grab a PS5 if you haven’t already. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of great deals yet, but you can grab PS5 Slim bundles that include a game for the base price the new PS5 Slim is to go for, which essentially means you get a game for free. There’s also a refurbished option for one of the older models that is a bit cheaper if you want to go that route — making these some of the best Sony Black Friday deals in town. Pair your new PS5 with a display from Sony TV Black Friday deals to keep the brand synchronicity.

  • PlayStation 5 Disc Slim Console & Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 Disc Slim Console & Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 (Refurbished) —

It’s probably not the best plug, but if you’re not dead set on the PlayStation 5, there are some excellent Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday Xbox Series S deals if you want to try out the alternative consoles.

Don't Miss:

Best PS5 Game Black Friday Deals

playstation 5 controller ps5
Luckily, there are a lot of great PS5 game deals you can take advantage of here for as low as $22, which is excellent if you’re on a budget. In fact, a few of these games show up on our list of best PS5 games, so if you’re not sure what to buy, you can always check against that list and see what tickles your fancy.

  • Control Ultimate Edition —
  • PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition —
  • TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Standard Edition:
  • Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition —
  • Madden NFL 24 —
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 —
  • Company of Heroes 3 Launch Edition —
  • Elden Ring —
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition —
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut —
  • Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 —
  • Dead Island 2 HELL-A Edition —

Best PS5 Accessory Black Friday Deals

Two versions of the PS5 side by side.
There are also a lot of great accessories on sale for the PS5, with some of them made specifically for the PS5, such as Sony’s high-end Inzone H9 headset or the Samsung 980 Pro SSD. You can also pick up some gear that isn’t necessarily targeted at PS5 but at consoles, such as the various headsets from HyperX, Logitech, and Razer.

  • HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired Gaming Headset —
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller —
  • Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset —
  • HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset —
  • Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset —
  • Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PS5 —
  • Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Internal SSD for PS5 —
  • Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset —

While there aren’t any PlayStation Portal deals yet, it just launched, you can spring for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to get a handheld that you can play anywhere, anytime.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

