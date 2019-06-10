From Cyberpunk 2077 to Doom Eternal, these are the best trailers of E3 2019

Share

E3 2019 is underway, and as is the case every year, the event has been filled with fantastic game trailers showing off the best of what the big publishers have to offer. Some of these trailers feature only pre-rendered cinematics that give us a look into a game’s tone and story, while others show actual, honest-to-goodness gameplay. Both have a role, and several trailers shown during E3 2019 have us particularly excited. These are the best E3 2019 trailers. We will continue to update with new trailers as more publishers finish their conferences.

Cyberpunk 2077

Last year’s E3 presentation for Cyberpunk 2077 got us pumped for the science-fiction RPG from CD Projekt Red, but the trailer shown at the Xbox E3 conference this year was even better. It was a cinematic rather than gameplay demonstration, showing off the aftermath of a heist that leaves protagonist V on the brink of death. It was flashy, informative, and polished, but it was who appeared in the final moments that made it special: Keanu Reeves! The actor will have a supporting role in the game, and he even made a live appearance on stage to celebrate the news. It was far better than seeing him sadly sadly eating a sandwich on a bench.

Halo Infinite

343 Industries wasn’t ready to show us Halo Infinite gameplay just yet – at least not of combat — but the studio brought an impressive trailer to E3 2019 that set the stage for the game’s campaign. Beginning with a lonely pilot floating through space in a Pelican dropship, we soon see the Master Chief floating unconscious nearby. He’s rescued and has the power in his suit restored before we see a destroyed Halo ring in the distance. Cortana’s voice can be heard talking to the Chief, suggesting there could be an attempt at reconciliation … but maybe not truth.

Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed Champions

The best trailers leave us a little bit perplexed, and Playground Games certainly managed to do that with Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed Champions. The expansion, which is available June 13, re-creates famous cars from the original game in Lego bricks, and you can race them alongside their real counterparts. Environments, obstacles, and even bystanders are all made out of Lego as well, and the absurdity of the whole thing is appreciated. After the Hot Wheels expansion in Forza Horizon 3, we probably shouldn’t have been surprised, but here we are.

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco could have just written “From Software and George R.R. Martin are making a video game together” on the screen and we would have been happy. The Elden Ring announcement trailer gave us more than that, however, showing Norse figures hammering on anvils and a creature that looks similar to a particularly challenging boss from Dark Souls III. Enormous weapons and fiery spells are par for the course in From Software’s work, but we can’t wait to play Elden Ring when it comes to Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Doom Eternal

We really didn’t need another reason to buy Doom Eternal – the excellent 2016 game was reason enough. That didn’t stop Bethesda from giving the game a lengthy segment during its press conference. Alongside an excellent gameplay demonstration for the campaign, we also saw a trailer showing off the new “Battlemode.” A unique take on multiplayer that pits two demons against a single slayer, it’s a three-round “fighting” mode that will put your strategy and skills to the test. It is very loud and explosive, and we want it right now.

Deathloop

One of the few true surprises from the Bethesda conference, Deathloop is an all-new IP from studio Arkane Lyon. Set in a version of France plagued by “madness,” the game stars two rival assassins who are in a constant battle to kill each other. When one of them dies, however, they don’t actually die – they wake up in an area known as the Black Reef. It has elements of Edge of Tomorrow, which is a very good thing, and with Arkane promising to deliver a gameplay experience that fans of its past work will love, we can’t wait to actually see it in action.

GhostWire: Tokyo

The other big surprise from Bethesda’s conference came courtesy of Tango Gameworks. Rather than announce another The Evil Within game, the studio revealed GhostWire: Tokyo, an eerie action-adventure game with supernatural elements. The Leftovers-like setup sees people in the city vanish out of thin air, clothing still left where they were standing. The trailer features shadowy, masked figures and an enormous explosion of energy, and it was presented by the extremely enthusiastic creative director Ikumi Nakamura.