The underdogs of E3 2017: The 10 best indie games on display this year

While AAA games tend to get most of the attention at E3, the thriving indie game scene continues to turn out titles that are pushing the gaming envelope in creative ways that don’t always require blockbuster budgets. That’s pulling many of those titles into the big umbrellas of Sony, Microsoft, and publishers like Electronic Arts, who are broadening their portfolios with smaller games that are exploring and expanding the edges of gameplay and story ideas. At E3 2017, there were lots of intriguing indie titles, some of which got the fanfare of the big publisher press conferences, and some that flew well under the radar. Here are 10 of the most promising indie games that had a presence at E3 this year.

Ashen There are a lot of games chasing the success of Dark Souls, but our time with Ashen at E3 shows it’s bringing a new and unique twist. Much of the gameplay is similar to tough action-adventure titles often called “Soulslikes,” but the game includes a multiplayer aspect in which other people seamlessly become part of your game world. You’ll meet and team up with other players as you make your way through Ashen, spending time with their characters and beating dungeons together. Then, those characters will appear in Ashen’s hub world as non-player characters — helping you to form a bond with them when they were inhabited by another player, but carrying those characters forward in your single-player story.

A Way Out The developers of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons are back another take on cooperative play. This time, players engage in a split-screen experience in which each person takes on the role of one of the story’s two main characters. In the E3 demo we saw, both stories unfold at the same time on screen as you work together with a friend to escape prison. Each of A Way Out’s scenes is unique in terms of mechanics, so you’ll never do the same actions twice, but working together is essential to proceeding through the game and unraveling its emotional tales.

The Darwin Project “Battle Royale”-style third-person multiplayer title The Darwin Project sets itself apart from other, similar games with a few key quirks. At E3, we saw cool iterations on the core idea of pitting several players against each other in a lethal wilderness arena where only the last person standing wins. Instead of just hiding and hoping for the best, The Darwin Project adds wrinkles like making it possible to hunt other players by finding trees they’ve cut down or treasure chests they’ve looted, and tracking them from there. There’s also the Director, a floating, player-controlled camera that can mess with player and add entertainment value to the reality TV show premise by doing things like making sections of the map inhospitable. The Darwin Project looks to bring a lot of good ideas to a growing subgenre of multiplayer games, to better replicate the experience of living through The Hunger Games.

Crytek is back with a first-person shooter that's full of great ideas from the multiplayer sphere. The demo we saw combined horror elements from games like DayZ and Left 4 Dead with monster hunting ideas such as those from Evolve, Hunt: Showdown pits players in groups of two against demonic forces. The goal is to team up with another person to hunt down a boss monster, kill it, and collect its body for a bounty — but there are other teams on the same map, hunting the same monsters. You not only have to survive demonic creatures in each map, you have to fight off other players to survive matches, earn new gear and level up your characters.