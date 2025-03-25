The best multiplayer maps in video game history

Table of Contents Table of Contents De_Dust 2 – Counter-Strike Rainbow Road – Mario Kart Nuketown – Call of Duty Final Destination – Super Smash Bros. Blood Gulch – Halo Summoner’s Rift – League of Legends Erangel – PUBG: Battlegrounds

For how much time we sink into the best multiplayer games, certain maps were destined to become iconic. After all, whether it be the best FPS game or best racing game, no multiplayer game can survive if the maps aren’t fun to play. Maps come in all different shapes, sizes, and designs based on the specific game they are based on, and all aim to strike that perfect balance of providing tactical options without being too complex. Throughout gaming history, a few maps have left such an impact that they continue to be the gold standard to this day. Most are so beloved that they are remade for nearly every new entry in the series. Let’s look back at the best multiplayer maps we’ve ever battled on in video game history.

De_Dust 2 – Counter-Strike

Whether or not you’ve played any version of Counter-Strike, you know Dust 2. This sandy little box is the perfect example of simple yet elegant map design. There are long sightlines, corners, elevation, flanks, and everything you could want without becoming a sprawling mess. There are multiple ways to attack and defend each bomb site and tons of ways to rotate through the major areas. What is most impressive is that Dust 2 is almost perfectly balanced for both attackers and defenders, which is much harder than it seems to pull off. CS players have been rushing B on Dust 2 for over two decades now and we don’t see that stopping any time soon.

Rainbow Road – Mario Kart

Most of our picks will be shooters, but we can’t ignore the legacy that is Rainbow Road from every Mario Kart game. Despite having the same name each time it appears, Rainbow Road is one of the few recurring maps that actually changes in each entry. What doesn’t change, though, is the rainbow colored path and difficulty. While it isn’t always the case, what makes this track stand out from any other is that it has no guardrails and is floating over an endless abyss. Take one turn wrong or get hit by a shell at a bad moment and you will careen right off the edge. This is the one track we all expect in every Mario Kart game to represent the most challenging test in the game.

Nuketown – Call of Duty

There have been a lot of beloved maps in the long, long history of Call of Duty games. Of all of them, though, the one that always manages to find its way into newer releases is Nuketown. Based on the idea of a fabricated section of a residential neighborhood built to test the damage of a nuclear weapon, this map has all the elements you would want in a CoD map. The houses and yards offer close-quarter opportunities, while the streets and views from the windows offer mid-range sightlines. Snipers need to be a bit more creative and comfortable with quick-scoping on this map, but most don’t come to Nuketown for sniping. It has just enough cover and ways to move to keep things fast and engaging.

Final Destination – Super Smash Bros.

Honestly, this is a strange map to have become so beloved, but we understand why. Final Destination is the most boring map in Smash Bros., but that’s what makes it so popular. Instead of having to deal with random objects, awkward corners, or levels that completely change shape, Final Destination is just one flat surface with no tricks to it. The only thing that matters here is player skill. Does that take away the more casual fun of the game? Yes, but in the competitive world of Smash the less randomness, the better. Ultimate even took things further by offering Final Destination modes on other stages so we could at least get different backgrounds with the same map.

Blood Gulch – Halo

Just like Dust 2, we will never get tired of Blood Gulch. This map is the first thing most fans think of when they look back on Halo multiplayer. The two bases, the caves, vehicles, and wide open field in the middle. To be honest, the map design isn’t all that special as a whole. It is a box canyon with almost no cover or routes to get from one end to the other. Kind of like Final Destination, that’s partly why fans love it so much. Rushing around will get you picked off easily, so working as a team or hopping in a warthog is the only way to succeed. This is also the ultimate capture the flag map of any game, bar none.

Summoner’s Rift – League of Legends

If a game is going to have only one map and never change it, it better be good. Both League of Legends and DOTA 2 fall into this category and are close to identical, but most do think that Summoner’s Rift is a bit more interesting. Taking a diamond shape, this map is perfectly symmetrical so it automatically becomes balanced for both teams. It splits into three lanes, with plenty of jungling area to work with. It might look simple, but players can spend days learning how to properly move and push on this map. One theme we keep mentioning is how it is the simple maps that stand the test of time, and this is a perfect example

Erangel – PUBG: Battlegrounds

For most people, Erangel was the first battle royale map we ever played. What sets this map apart from all the others here is size. PUBG knew a game with 100 players needed to be bigger than any other multiplayer map to date. Erangel is huge but not boring or empty. There are distinct zones with personalities that cater to different styles. You could go for a crowded city, snipe from an isolated tower, or set up an ambush on a bridge. While other games in the genre have stole a ton of PUBG’s popularity, Erangel still holds a soft spot in the hearts of those who first tasted victory on this map.