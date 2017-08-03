8 ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Streams You Should Be Watching

Since entering Steam Early Access in April, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has become one of the most ridiculously popular games of the year — One that’s often as much fun to watch as it is to play… if you’re watching the right people, that is. A huge number of players stream the game on services like Twitch and YouTube, but not all PUBG streamers are created equal. The game has such a high skill ceiling and so much drama inherent in its free-for-all, “battle royale” premise that some people can really make their gameplay exciting and fun to watch, while others can get mired in frustration, hassling their teammates and complaining about their fates.

But with the right streams, you can learn ways to get better at PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, watch some of the best players show you how it’s done, or just kick back and have a laugh with some of Twitch’s more fun personalities. Here’s a list of the best PUBG streams you should check out, ranging from the educational to the hilarious.

Anthony_Kongphan When you want to watch someone who might make you better at PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds through what you can learn from them, Anthony_Kongphan is the guy (although we also have a beginner’s guide right here). He’s pretty good at the game in general — especially with a scope and some range — and sports some high kill counts in lots of matches. But it’s not just twitch aiming skills he’s deploying. He knows some solidly useful PUBG tactics, and it’s fun to watch him anticipate what other players’ plans. Tune in here

CohhCarnage Variety streamer Cohh dedicates some time in every one of his full-time streaming days to PUBG, and it’s always a good time. He’s knowledgeable, but more than that, he’s surprising chill for an intense military shooter. This is the PUBG stream you want when you just want to kick back, relax, and enjoy some sneaky murders from someone who doesn’t take the whole enterprise too seriously. Cohh also goes out of his way to keep his community upbeat and positive, which makes it a nice place to drop by. Watch here

Lirik With a knack for surviving situations that would kill lesser players, Lirik knows how to make PUBG entertaining. He’s a solid player who does well with squads, usually going pretty aggressively through matches, and he’s got a knack for providing funny color commentary to go with his play. Lirik’s a good guy to watch to see some smart team strategies in action, but even when he plays on his own, you’re likely to have some fun watching him. Find his channel here

DrDisRespect With a goofy wig and a ridiculous mustache, Dr. DisRespect looks more like he’s planning on entering a wrestling match than streaming a video game. But he’s often one of the funnier PUBG streamers, supplying a fair amount of jokes and gimmicks along the way. For instance, after getting knocked out of a duos match, he’ll switch to commentary mode for his surviving teammate, complete with an ESPN-style desk overlay for the stream. Dr. DisRespect’s character can get a bit controversial, though. His trash talking, kind-of-a-jerk persona even put him briefly at odds with the actual PlayerUnknown, Brendan Greene. After Doc was temporarily banned for killing a squadmate, the pair traded lighthearted jabs on Twitter, before Doc made a joke suggesting violence against Greene. The issue seems to have been resolved, though, and DisRespect is back to playing his game. Watch him now

Summit1G Summit1G is one of the top PUBG players in the game. Not only does he have more than 2 million followers on Twitch, he’s also dominant on the leaderboards, sitting high on the charts for individual kills. Summit’s very good at PUBG, and watching him is likely to make you better as you watch him do things like knock people out at extreme distances and outsmart foes in unlikely, no-way-he-should-have-won situations. Find Summit’s channel here

TSM Viss Viss takes a really aggressive stance in Battlegrounds, and watching him offers a lot of good opportunities to learn how strong players handle the game. Viss takes the fight to his enemies almost all the time, relying on skills to win fights rather than camping or taking battles slow. He’s also pretty good at predicting where people are going to be and what they’re going to do, providing ample opportunity for getting good at some of the tougher-to-learn aspects of PUBG. Watch here

MrGrimmmz Currently ranked among the very best players in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Grimmmz is a lot of fun to watch. He’s a deft executor of strategies, especially in squad games, with a lot of sniping skill, and he often goes out of his way to explain tactics and strategies that help make viewers better at the game (just like our advanced guide can). In addition to all that education you can get from watching Grimmmz, he’s also pretty funny and one of the more chilled out streamers — a good destination if you want to enjoy a stream focused on having a good time and positivity. Check him out here