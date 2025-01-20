 Skip to main content
The best PlayStation Portal accessories

Sony PlayStation Portal
Sony

The PlayStation Portal is a great way to play your PlayStation 5 games while in another room or even beyond your home. But accessories can really help to elevate your experience by offering added protection, convenience, and more. As such, we’ve compiled a short list of accessories we think you should consider for your PlayStation Portal.

PlayStation PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds

Sony Pulse Explore wireless earbuds for PlayStation.
Sony

Unfortunately, Sony has limited what headphones and earbuds can be used with the PlayStation Portal. While you can use any wired earbuds or headphones that you want, opting to go wireless means you’ll have to choose from one of the very few devices that support Sony’s new Link technology. This makes the PlayStation PULSE Explore the most versatile earbuds you can snag for the PlayStation Portal. They’re pricey, but they offer excellent sound quality and easy multi-device connectivity. They average around 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the included charging case is a rather snazzy addition.

Skull & Co. Hard Carrying Case

Portal case
Skull & Co.

There are a lot of solid carrying cases available for the PlayStation Portal, but we really like Skull & Co.’s hard-shell case. The device sits just right inside the soft material with very little wiggle room, ensuring that it remains secure even if the case gets bumped around. Meanwhile, you can store some cables or other small accessories inside the included mesh pocket. The case is even waterproof — though we wouldn’t recommend testing that unnecessarily, of course!

ivoler Screen Protector

ivoler Screen Protector
ivoler

The screen is arguably the most delicate and important part of the PlayStation Portal, so you’ll want to be sure it’s very well protected — especially if you have young ones or use outside the home where damage can occur more easily. That’s where a screen protector comes in handy! We like the ivoler Screen Protector, which offers solid fingerprint, dust, and water resistance while letting you continue to see the on-screen action without any visual disturbances. It even comes as a 2-pack, so you’ll have a backup if and when you need it.

LVVIL Charging Stand

LVVIL Charging Dock
LVVIL

You can charge the PlayStation Portal using any USB-C cable, but if you want a way to store or display the device in the process, you’ll want a charging dock. We’re fans of the LVVIL Charging Stand, which uses a magnetic connector that makes placing the device on the stand incredibly simple. It’s a compact stand, too, meaning it’s not too much of a hassle to move it around if you ever need to, and its LED lights are customizable to give it a bit of flair wherever you have it seated.

