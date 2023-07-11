Best Buy just slashed the price of 92 gaming headsets

If you live in the city and in a crowded apartment building, then you know the value of having a good pair of headphones to block out all the noise while you game. Well, if you’ve been looking for an upgrade or just want to grab something new, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals across the board. Everything from the best gaming headsets to the best PS5 headsets has some sort of discount on them, and you can get something reasonably good for just $23, which is great. While we’ve done our best to pick the best deals from budget to high-end, it’s always worth checking out the full sale by clicking the link below.

What you should shop for from the Prime Day Best Buy sale on gaming headsets

To start us off, we have the great budget-friendly Logitech G332 Wired, which is going for , down from $40, and is a great started headset on a very tight budget. That said, if you’re willing to spend a little bit more, we strongly suggest the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 as a budget headset since it has better padding, better audio, and is discounted down to from $50. Another great budget option is the Corsair HS65 Surround, that’s going for instead of $70 and is made to work well with all the major consoles, from the PS5 to the Xbox Series X. The Razer BlackShark V2 7.1 Surround Sound for and the Razer Kraken Wired 7.1 Surround Sound for are also two great options, depending on which style you prefer; they’re both similar in audio quality and features.

Moving on from the $50 range, we have the CORSAIR HS80, which is a broadcast-grade headset going for just rather than $100. There’s also the Razer Kraken V3 which is at the same level and is discounted down to from $130. Of course, we can’t talk about high-end headsets without the Logitech G935, which is one of the best on the market and is discounted down to . In fact, it’s only superseded by the Astro Gaming A50, the best on the market, and going for the whopping price of , down from $300.

As you can see, there’s a little bit of something for everybody, although it’s always worth checking out all the other gaming headset deals by clicking below, and if you’re interested in a more audiophile type of headset, there are great headphone deals as well.

