The best PS4 games for kids

Now more than ever, it is harder and harder to find people who don’t play some sort of game, whether they use a PC, console, or just their phone. Kids have always been one of the major target audiences for games, but today, there are just as many games aimed at adults that are not well-suited for younger players. The PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular systems on the market right now, even after the PS5 has come out in limited supply, with hundreds upon hundreds of games to choose from ranging from kid-friendly to ones you might want to avoid with the little ones around.
Gaming can be an amazing experience for kids, especially if they share it with friends and family, but finding the perfect game for younger players can be a little daunting if you’re unfamiliar with the medium. Unfortunately, most of the games that get the biggest marketing push are the ones intended for teens and older gamers, with less focus on the younger audience outside of Nintendo. If you have a PlayStation 4 and are thinking about introducing games to a kid, these are the best ones to try.
Further reading
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
Bugsnax
While not based on a cartoon like Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, Bugsnax is begging to be a cartoon. Just listen to the catchy and addictive theme song if you don’t believe us. As a game, players will explore Snaktooth Island as a journalist who is trying to solve a mystery while interacting with all the quirky characters and creatures on the island. The puzzles are all light and silly but will test a kid’s creative thinking. Some are a bit challenging, but that makes it a perfect game to play together to try and figure out as a team. The colors, sounds, and thrill of not knowing what new creature you’ll find next make it a perfect game for kids.
Minecraft
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Rayman Legends
LEGO Dimensions
Disney Infinity
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
A Hat in Time
Yooka-Laylee
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Rocket League
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Editors' Recommendations
- The best Minecraft mods
- The best PS1 games of all time
- The best graphics cards for every budget in 2022
- Best gaming PC deals for April 2022
- Everything we know about Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG