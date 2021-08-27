  1. Gaming

Three new locations for Starfield revealed, including New Atlantis

By

Starfield, the massive upcoming title from Bethesda, will have players travel the stars as brave explorers on humanity’s final frontier. Until now, the places players will actually find among the stars have been a mystery, but in a thread on Twitter, Bethesda revealed three locations players can expect to find in their travels, including the bustling metropolis of New Atlantis.

According to Starfield design director Emil Pagliarulo, New Atlantis is the capital city of the United Colonies, the game’s dominant political faction and strongest military power. The city itself is much like New York City, a melting pot of cultures that players can explore. The second location revealed today, Neon, begs the question “what would fishermen do if they found a fish that gets you high?” As it turns out, they’d turn their massive fishing platform into a “pleasure city” where people can get high on fish all day long. The drug derived from the fish, Aurora, is only legal on Neon, and brings in travelers from across the galaxy.

While on your journey, you&#39;ll visit a variety of places. Which one of these are you most excited to explore?

New Atlantis, Akila, or Neon? (1/3) https://t.co/q2Yo2jVdgi pic.twitter.com/qtYJNnntt0

&mdash; Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 27, 2021

The final location is Akila, the capital of another faction, the Free Star Collective. Unlike the United Colonies, the Free Star Collective is much looser, consisting of colonies from across three star systems. The city itself is full of individualists who, ironically, wall themselves off from the outside world. That’s not because they want to keep out strangers from the stars, but to stave off the planet’s predators, Ashta, which are a combination of wolves and velociraptors.

Starfield is set to launch on November 11, 2022, for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to play the game on day one.

Editors' Recommendations

No More Heroes 3 will be the last game in the series, SUDA51 says

Image of Travis Touchdown scowling in No More Heroes 3

Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of August 27

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Best cheap laptop deals and sales for August 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Alder Lake benchmarks continue to leak, and they’re good news for Intel

Raja Koduri at Intel Architecture Day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Apple Watch 6 get big discounts at Amazon

apple-watch-series-6-spo2

Surface Duo 2 benchmark leak confirms specs, hints at possible launch date

The Surface Duo 2 in the tent mode.

Best server deals for August 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

Save $650 with this powerful Dell work laptop deal

Dell Vostro 15 on Table

Microsoft won’t budge on Windows 11 TPM requirement, but offers clarification

aop version 34 motherboards

Microsoft fixes Windows 11 PC Health Check app, extends processor compatibility

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience

Best cheap PlayStation deals for September 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Apple iPhone 13: Everything we know so far

iPhone 12 Mini screeen.

New Saints Row trailer details the game’s new gang and setting

saints row new trailer setting gang santo ileso