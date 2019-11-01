Blizzcon 2019 has started with a bang, with the announcement of Diablo 4. The much-awaited entry into the franchise seems to be pulling no punches this time around. The title was announced with a gruesomely beautiful trailer in which three ill-fated travelers are sacrificed to summon the game’s villain, Lilith. She is described as the mother, the creator of Sanctuary.

Luis Barriga, the game’s director, took to the stage to outline three major points of the game. Darkness, World, and Legacy are the pillars of Diablo 4. Blood, Gore, and the occult will be core to the visual style and overall aesthetics of the game. Barriga made sure to emphasize that this entry would be much more grim, even Gothic. Fans of early installments will be happy to hear that a “reverence” for the games’ roots is an important part of Diablo 4’s design.

Spaces like Sanctuary will be front and center in the campaign, with looks at previously unseen corners of the Diablo universe. Monsters will feel more dynamic as you navigate a PVE world filled with enemy and friendly camps. PVP zones will be making a welcome return, allowing players to challenge one another in not-so-friendly bouts for glory and loot. Blizzard seems to be iterating on and improving the dynamic combat of Diablo 3 as well, drawing even further on all that they’ve learned thus far.

The haunting cinematic was accompanied by a gameplay trailer that further established a darker tone. Fans will be able to choose from a Sorceress, Druid, or Barbarian, with more classes possibly on the way. It is clear from the gameplay that the in-game spaces will feature a more realistic look and a muted palette. This should be a welcome change for fans who found fault in the more colorful look of Diablo 3.

Luis Barriga also announced that the upcoming title will be released on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, although no specific date was announced.

A demo and developer panels are available to fans at Blizzcon, but for those of you who can’t make it, Blizzcon Virtual Tickets are still available

