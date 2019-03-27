Digital Trends
Gaming

Mayhem of Borderlands 3 is teased in a Westworld-style trailer

Gabe Gurwin
By

Gearbox Software hasn’t exactly been subtle about the existence of Borderlands 3, previously teasing engine tools and potential art at conventions. In what is almost certainly a Borderlands 3 teaser trailer, we get our first look at the mayhem we can expect in the upcoming loot-shooter.

If you were hoping for story or world details in the teaser, you’ll be disappointed. Instead, the Borderlands 3 teaser features a video montage akin to the Westworld opening credits, with white-colored environments and characters that look like they’re made from plastic.

A vault symbol turned upside down can be seen at the very beginning, with an angelic figure standing just underneath. She has numerous bodyguards, including two “Psycho” soldiers, and dozens of people are bowing down to her in the foreground.

Elsewhere, we see a Vault Hunter wearing a studded coat, and if you look closely to her right, you can spot a mutant battling against Claptrap.

Claptrap won’t be the only character to return in the game. Sir Hammerlock can be seen saluting about 50 seconds into the trailer, and it appears it’s directed toward Lilith. Lilith previously appeared in both Borderlands and Borderlands 2, as well as The Pre-Sequel.

Naturally, the entire diorama-like setup combines to make a Psycho face, which has been the signature mascot of the series since the very beginning. Clearly, Gearbox wants to keep more concrete details under wraps, but if it’s anything like the other games, Borderlands 3 could completely take over your life.

Gearbox Software will be livestreaming from PAX East on March 28 at 2 p.m. ET, and will presumably fully reveal Borderlands 3 during that event.

The most recent Borderlands adventure players could try out was Borderlands 2 VR, which took the entire game and put it into virtual reality. The studio was also responsible for the MOBA shooter Battleborn, and has published titles like We Happy Few and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.

Prior to its work on the Borderlands series, Gearbox was best known for developing the Brothers in Arms games. They’ve been missing in action for several years, but company president Randy Pitchford confirmed in 2018 that a new game is actively in development.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to beat Jouzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Newegg slashes prices on PS4 accessories and AAA games like Anthem

Newegg is currently offering big savings on a number of games for PS4 and Xbox One, including Anthem, Metro Exodus, The Division 2, and Kingdom Hearts 3. Accessories including headsets are also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mlb the show 19 everything we know about new features cover and more 3
Gaming

Here’s everything you need to know about MLB The Show 19

MLB The Show 19 launches on PlayStation 4 on March 26. If you're interested in finding out what's new in the latest iteration of the annual baseball sim, we've got all the details, from new gameplay mechanics to Road to the Show changes.
Posted By Steven Petite
Apple Arcade
Gaming

Apple Arcade might be the new game subscription service worth signing up for

Apple Arcade will launch this fall bringing a new game-subscription service with cross-platform support for iOS, Mac, and Apple TV. At launch, the service will feature more than 100 exclusive games, with more added to the service regularly.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite Fly Explosives Guide
Gaming

Fortnite World Cup kicks off April 13 with $1 million in weekly prizes

The Fortnite World Cup kicks off on April 13 with the start of Online Opens for solo play. $1 million in weekly prizes will be awarded during the Online Open Finals, so get practicing!
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
lenovo legion y740 15 review
Product Review

At $1,900, the Lenovo Legion Y740 is a powerful but affordable gaming machine

The successor to the Legion Y730, the 15-inch Legion Y740 now packs in the power of an RTX 2070 Max-Q series graphics card inside. Alongside an attractive looking design, it has everything a gamer would need to enjoy all the latest hit…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
playstation state of play iron man vr ironmanvr
Gaming

PlayStation’s first State of Play event includes Iron Man VR announcement

Sony held the first PlayStation State of Play video presentation on March 25 and it featured the announcement of Iron Man VR for PlayStation VR. The game is scheduled to arrive this year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
htc vive focus plus april 15 release vivefocusplus3
Virtual Reality

HTC’s stand-alone Vive Focus Plus will be out in April, and it won’t be cheap

The HTC Vive Focus Plus is set to release on April 15 to commercial businesses and developers. The stand-alone headset features the "six degrees of freedom" system, and includes hazard-tracking protection.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Ben-Q EX3501R monitor
Deals

These big, beautiful BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on Amazon right now

All gamers know that a good monitor is just as important as PC hardware to fully enjoy what today's games have to offer. BenQ makes some of the best (including some of our favorites), and three top-rated BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to record and share clips nintendo switch 0015 1200x630 2
Gaming

Report: Nintendo will release two new Switch models in 2019

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo will unveil two new Switch models at E3 in June and release them later this year. One of the models will target hardcore gamers, while the other will be budget friendly.
Posted By Steven Petite
Juzou the Drunkard
Gaming

Like a master ninja. How to beat Juzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Juzou the Drunkard is one of the mini bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. He's an early big foe but one of the trickier mid-bosses to handle if you don't follow a set of important steps.
Posted By Steven Petite
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin