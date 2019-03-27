Share

Gearbox Software hasn’t exactly been subtle about the existence of Borderlands 3, previously teasing engine tools and potential art at conventions. In what is almost certainly a Borderlands 3 teaser trailer, we get our first look at the mayhem we can expect in the upcoming loot-shooter.

If you were hoping for story or world details in the teaser, you’ll be disappointed. Instead, the Borderlands 3 teaser features a video montage akin to the Westworld opening credits, with white-colored environments and characters that look like they’re made from plastic.

A vault symbol turned upside down can be seen at the very beginning, with an angelic figure standing just underneath. She has numerous bodyguards, including two “Psycho” soldiers, and dozens of people are bowing down to her in the foreground.

Elsewhere, we see a Vault Hunter wearing a studded coat, and if you look closely to her right, you can spot a mutant battling against Claptrap.

Claptrap won’t be the only character to return in the game. Sir Hammerlock can be seen saluting about 50 seconds into the trailer, and it appears it’s directed toward Lilith. Lilith previously appeared in both Borderlands and Borderlands 2, as well as The Pre-Sequel.

Naturally, the entire diorama-like setup combines to make a Psycho face, which has been the signature mascot of the series since the very beginning. Clearly, Gearbox wants to keep more concrete details under wraps, but if it’s anything like the other games, Borderlands 3 could completely take over your life.

Gearbox Software will be livestreaming from PAX East on March 28 at 2 p.m. ET, and will presumably fully reveal Borderlands 3 during that event.

The most recent Borderlands adventure players could try out was Borderlands 2 VR, which took the entire game and put it into virtual reality. The studio was also responsible for the MOBA shooter Battleborn, and has published titles like We Happy Few and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.

Prior to its work on the Borderlands series, Gearbox was best known for developing the Brothers in Arms games. They’ve been missing in action for several years, but company president Randy Pitchford confirmed in 2018 that a new game is actively in development.