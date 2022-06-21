 Skip to main content
Call of Duty cheaters are getting disarmed thanks to hilarious anti-cheat measure

Billy Givens
By

In its never-ending push to eradicate cheaters in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision has announced yet another measure expected to annoy those looking to ruin the fun for others: Complete disarmament.

Revealed via a blog post, “Disarm” does precisely what it sounds like by identifying cheaters in-game and removing their weapons from them entirely. This doesn’t apply only to guns, either — cheaters will even have their fists rendered unavailable, making them little more than observers as they quickly realize they’ve been exposed. As frustrating as they may find the situation, these types of mitigation techniques are downright hilarious to the rest of us.

This newest feature is only one of multiple that have been applied to Vanguard over the past year as Activision clamps down on cheating in ways that allow them to study the perpetrators while also rendering them useless in an entertaining fashion. The team appears to be having a good time with the process thus far.

“How do we keep detected cheaters in the game to fully analyze their tactics and strengthen our security while at the same time make their experience less impactful to legitimate players?” the post poses. “The solution? Let’s do more to get in the way of cheaters. Cheaters, for some reason, feel superior using software to win games they have no business winning. Hitting them with mitigations transform those euphoric feelings of being fake-best into glorious pangs of annoyance. We’ve seen the clips.”

Finally, the post points out that Activision has banned another 180,000 cheaters, and that these new anti-cheat measures will be available at launch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

