Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II live-action trailer teases full reveal

The official Call of Duty YouTube channel released the “Ultimate Team” teaser for this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II alongside an announcement that the game would be getting a worldwide reveal on June 8 at 10 a.m. PT.

This trailer comes just after the game’s release date of October 28 was announced, and it is a live-action sequence of soldiers gearing up in a vehicle driving through an active battlefield. It ends on the familiar face of Ghost, emphasizing the character’s return, like much of the game’s marketing, before the doors open and the soldiers rush out into combat.

While Activision isn’t saying what exactly will be part of the reveal next week, it could be where we get our first look at real gameplay for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, especially with it being only a little more than four months away from launch. This date for a reveal is interesting considering it is just one day before the Summer Game Fest conference happening on June 9. As the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft has yet to be finalized, it doesn’t seem like it will appear in the Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase.

Last year’s entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard, marked a low point for the series both in terms of critical reception and sales. By going back to the Modern Warfare branding, it seems like Activision is attempting to revitalize support by calling back to those classic games. With the nearly endless controversies surrounding the company over the past months, even the Call of Duty name may not be enough to overshadow the practices being reported within its walls.

