How to register for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta

We already know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will arrive on all major platforms on October 28, but Activision typically lets players jump in on the multiplayer action ahead of launch to test out the new game. It varies from title to title, but these betas can include a new map or two, some new guns, and a look at any new game modes or mechanics that the latest entry in this juggernaut of a shooter franchise has in store.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will continue this tradition by having an open multiplayer beta. This means that anyone who gets a registration key can jump in when the servers open up to get a head start on learning the new maps and modes. Considering this is the most highly anticipated entry in the series for quite a while, we decided to give you all the information you need on how to secure your place when the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta goes live.

How to get a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta code

Getting access to the early open beta is about as simple as it can get, but it takes a few steps and does require some investment.

First, you will need to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on any platform, including PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net, or Steam. After that, you will automatically be entered to participate in the beta. However, if you pre-order the game at a physical retailer, you will need to locate a beta code on your receipt. Use that code at the beta redemption site. When the beta begins, you will then get an email with a code you can input on your console or PC to download the beta.

Once the beta period begins, digital owners will automatically be able to start downloading and playing. Note that no progress made in the beta will carry over into the final release of the game.

When will the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta start?

As of now, Activision hasn't announced the times for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta. The only thing we do know is that PlayStation players will get early access to the beta compared to other platforms. Typically, beta periods for Call of Duty games run for several weekends, with one extra dedicated just to PlayStation players, but we will update this post once the dates and times are official.

