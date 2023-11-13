If you're excited at the prospect of playing split screen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, we've got good news: You can! Even better news is that it's a straightforward and easy task to accomplish. All you'll need to ensure is that you have two controllers and that both usernames have been linked to their own Activision accounts. Once you've scored both controllers and gotten your accounts squared away, though, you'll only need to follow a few simple steps to start playing together.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Two Controllers

How to play split screen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

When you're ready to dive into some split-screen fun in Modern Warfare 3, follow the below instructions.

Step 1: Connect two controllers to your PlayStation or Xbox console.

Step 2: Sign into a profile on both controllers.

Step 3: Press X (PlayStation) or A (Xbox) to select join split screen on the main multiplayer menu.

With those steps followed, you'll now be able to play split screen in any modes that allow it. Modes that are not supported include the campaign, Zombies, Ground War, Invasion, and Free-for-All -- but everything else should provide you and a buddy plenty of high-octane action. Have fun out there!

